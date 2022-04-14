CNG, PNG price hike: Indraprastha Gas hikes piped gas rates in Delhi, Noida; check rates in your city

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the prices of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) on Thursday, 14 April, to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. The prices of CNG have been hiked Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi to Rs 71.61 per kg from today. While PNG price in Delhi has been hiked to Rs 45.86 per standard cubic meter (SCM). The revised prices of CNG and PNG will come into effect from today, according to a late night notification by IGL. For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg. Earlier on 1 April 2022, IGL increased the CNG price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter.