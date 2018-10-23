CIL offers additional supplies to power sector

The miner has prioritised coal supplies to the power stations of eastern states for ensured generation to meet the increased power demand during the just concluded Durga Puja festival.

Coal India (CIL) has offered five million tonne of extra coal to state-run NTPC on a credit basis and agreed to supply 7.94 lakh tonne of domestic coal per month to power utilities on condition that the power utilities will cut on imports, an official said. The miner has prioritised coal supplies to the power stations of eastern states for ensured generation to meet the increased power demand during the just concluded Durga Puja festival.

Besides, festivities, the impact of cyclonic storm, “Titli has affected on coal production. But supplies have gone up to the level of 1.306 million tonnes per day during October, 2018,” a Coal India official said adding though supplies to power sector had dipped to 1.169 mt per day during September due to rains.

The 5 mt offer of coal to NTPC will have to be lifted by road mode, which means no additional rakes would be required to supply the extra rake. “As against the normal supply term of cash and carry the release of 5 mt against this offer shall be made on credit basis without insisting for any advance payment. NTPC is to make payment after receipt of invoices. CIL has requested NTPC to immediately contact its subsidiaries to avail the benefit of this offer and to lift the coal within 30 days of release,” the miner said in a statement.