Centre approves procurement of 40,000 tonne of pulses under PSS in Karnataka

Normally, procurement of oilseeds and pulses is allowed for 90 days in each state depending on arrival period which varies from state to state even for same crop.

Ahead of kharif crops arrival, the Centre has approved procurement of 40,000 tonne of pulses under Price Support Scheme (PSS) in Karnataka through nodal agency Nafed after hiking the minimum support prices (MSPs) of pulses for 2021-22 in 1-5%, on-year.

“Fresh crop of Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22 (October-September) is expected to arrive soon. For other states, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of pulses, oilseeds and copra under PSS,” the food ministry said in a statement.

Procurement of fair and average quality FAQ grade of these crops will be purchased at MSP, directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP, the ministry said.

Normally, procurement of oilseeds and pulses is allowed for 90 days in each state depending on arrival period which varies from state to state even for same crop.

Moong is the early pulse crop that hit mandis in Karnataka from mid-September and its average price in the state is currently about Rs 6,207/quintal, which is 15% below its MSP. Mandi price in Karnataka is even lower than pan-India average of Rs 6,418/quintal this month. The Centre had earlier increased MSP of moong by 1.1% to Rs 7,275/quintal for 2021-22 crop year (July-June). Urad and tur MSPs were increased by 5% each, year-on-year.

During 2020-21, the Centre had procured nearly 12 lakh tonne of pulses and oilseeds (worth Rs 6,742.51 crore at MSP value) benefitting over seven lakh farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Odisha and Rajasthan.

The government also said that procurement of 51,000 tonne of copra from Tamil Nadu has been given approved for the season 2021-22 and out of that over 8 tonne have already been purchased.

Meanwhile, the Centre has transferred over Rs 85,000 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to nearly 5 million farmers for procuring record 43.3 million tonne (MT) of wheat this year, 11% higher than 2020-21 (April-March). The transfer of purchased amount directly to bank accounts of farmers across all producing states has come amid farmers’ demand to provide them legal guarantee to be able to sell their produce at government-set MSPs.

Paddy procurement in current season, ending September 30, has reached at 88.96 MT as on September 5, up by 16.4% from year-ago for which Rs 1,67,960.77 crore has been transferred to more than 13 million farmers through DBT.