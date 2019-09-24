Central team in Maharashtra to take stock of onion supply, prices

On Friday, modal onion prices were at Rs 400 per quintal with maximum prices at Rs 4,500 per quintal and minimum prices at Rs 1,500 per quintal.

A Central team from New Delhi has been on a three-day tour to main markets in Maharashtra to take stock of the onion supply in the state and the scenario of the new Kharif crop arrivals amidst concerns about a price rise in onions in the past month.

The team also visited Lasalgaon, the country’s largest wholesale onion market to find out reasons for the volatility in the market prices.

As per the findings of the team, farmers in the state still possess around 20-25% stocks of onion in onion chawls and onion supply should not pose much of a problem until new Kharif arrivals. This amounts to nearly 4.5 lakh tonne, the official revealed, stating that the four member team has been visiting farmers in Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, among other major onion markets in the state.

The team also held a meeting with officials at Lasalgaon — the country’s wholesale market for onions — to ascertain reasons for the price rise.

According to Jaydutt Holkar, chairman, Lasalagaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the team wished to find out reasons behind the price rise in onions and market arrivals. “We told the officials that market arrivals have been normal in Lasalgaon at around 4.5 lakh quintals and the prices have risen because of the drop in supply from other states due to floods,” Holkar said.

The team also wanted to find if there has been any drop in cultivation in Nashik district. On Friday, modal onion prices were at Rs 400 per quintal with maximum prices at Rs 4,500 per quintal and minimum prices at Rs 1,500 per quintal. Arrivals were to the tune of 10,500 quintal a day before arrivals were around 18,000 quintal while average prices were Rs 4,500 per quintal and maximum prices were Rs 5,100 per quintal and minimum prices were Rs 3,100 per quintal.

The delegation was led by Abhay Kumar, director, Department of Consumer Affairs, in addition to officials from the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.

The central team includes officials from Union ministry of consumer affairs and agriculture ministry, alongside state government officials.

TN monitoring onion prices

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday dismissed reports of onion being sold at exorbitant rates in the state and said its price was being closely monitored and steps were taken to ensure smooth supply.

Minister for Co-operation ‘Sellur’ K Raju, food and civil supplies minister R Kamaraj and senior government authorities held a review meeting in Chennai following reports of increase in prices of onion, according to a press release.

During the meeting, the ministers were informed that onion was being sold in farm fresh outlets for Rs 45/46 per kg and between Rs 55 and Rs 60 per kg in private shops. (With inputs from PTI)