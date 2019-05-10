Cement sector on its path to strong growth momentum, demand to help price recovery

By: |
Chennai | Published: May 10, 2019 1:22:51 AM

According to the analyst, a price hike of Rs 30-50/bag in a month is unusual and hence all stakeholders are on tenterhooks that whether this unusual price hikes would sustain.

Commodity demand to help price recovery.

Cement demand is expected to remain strong over the next two-three years. With strong improvement of 7% growth in demand during FY18 and sustained demand growth of 10% in FY19, it is strongly believed that all tailwinds are in place to give boost to the commodity’s demand in coming years.

Further, sharp pricing recovery since February 2019 is likely to aid cement firms to report healthier operational performance in the current quarter as well as ensuing quarters. However, the recent surge in petcoke (domestic and overseas) prices may not dent the companies’ margins due to higher quantum of realisation recovery.

“We are hopeful that the recent price recovery should sustain hereon on account for sustained demand momentum and rising utilisation of the industry,” said market analyst Reliance Securities. Incremental demand from proposed ‘housing for all’ scheme and construction activities of Metro/irrigation projects are likely to aid utilisation and profitability of the industry in the long-term. We further believe that incremental demand will be higher than incremental supply over the next three years, which is expected to aid pricing recovery, Reliance Securities further said.

“The sector witnessed further leap in cement prices as if the domestic industry moved back to decadal trend. Though, industry’s utilisation used to be in the range of 85-90% a decade ago, we’re still at far below than those levels, owing to huge supply.”

According to the analyst, a price hike of Rs 30-50/bag in a month is unusual and hence all stakeholders are on tenterhooks that whether this unusual price hikes would sustain. Notably, a substantially average price hikes across the regions in April impacted the demand scenario, which along with emerging water shortage, slowdown in government projects and general liquidity tightening in the wake of ongoing general elections also took a toll on demand.

Though most dealers cited their sales volume declined 15-30% month-on-month in April, they expect demand momentum to pick up after election and they foresee strong cement volume in June. “They also believe that there may be further price hike in the ongoing month, which we have already witnessed in the past 4-5 days in several pockets. However, they also opined the recent price hikes might be rolled back partially in June to push volume,” the analyst said.

The analyst further said all-India average cement price in trade segment hovered at Rs 330-335 per bag (+10% y-o-y and +7% m-o-m) at the end of April, mainly led by significant price hikes seen in northern region (+12.4% m-o-m), followed by western (+8% m-o-m) and eastern (+7% m-o-m). However, prices in central and southern regions rose 5% and 3%, respectively, on m-o-m basis.

There have been further hikes of Rs 10-20/bag in several pockets from the beginning of May and the companies are hinting further price hikes in coming day as well and targeting the cement prices to take to Rs 400/bag, as indicated by dealers. Non-trade prices are also moving in tandem with trade segment prices, but the quantum of increase in non-trade is not as high as in the segment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Cement sector on its path to strong growth momentum, demand to help price recovery
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition