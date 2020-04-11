Castor crop forecast revised downwards to 19.52 lakh tonne

The total area under castor in Gujarat for 2019-20 is taken to be 7,40,600 hectare as against last year’s estimate of 5,33,800 hectare, which has increased by about 39% over the previous year.

The country’s total castor crop estimate has been revised downwards to 19.52 lakh tonne from 20.36 lakh tonne estimated earlier in February 2020, according to a crop survey conducted by the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA).

This is mainly due to the castor crop damage caused by strong winds, rains and hailstorms in some pockets of Gujarat and Rajasthan in March 2020, the industry body said.

Agriwatch, the official agency of SEA, has completed 3rd Round of castor crop survey during end of March/first week of April 2020. According to them, the total area under castor seed cultivation in India for 2019-20 is estimated to be 9,92,000 hectare, as per the government’s estimates against 2018-19 estimate of 7,69,570 hectare, which has increased by 29% compared to the previous year.

Acreage is reported to have increased across top producing states of Gujarat, and Rajasthan while the acreage under the crop slightly fell in AP & Telangana. India’s average castor seed productivity for 2019-20 has been slightly revised down to 1,968 kg/ha against earlier estimate of 2,052 kg/ha, the agency has said. This is due to some crop damage conditions in Gujarat due to untimely rains and strong winds. The total seed production in India is estimated to be 19.52 lakh tonne in 2019-20 against the previous estimate of 20.36 lakh tonne.

The total area under castor in Gujarat for 2019-20 is taken to be 7,40,600 hectare as against last year’s estimate of 5,33,800 hectare, which has increased by about 39% over the previous year. Estimated average yield for 2019-20 is revised slightly downwards by 4.92% to 2,239 kg/ha from 2,355 kg/ha estimated earlier.

Subsequently, the total seed production in the state is revised and estimated downward to 16.58 lakh tonne from 17.44 lakh tonne estimated earlier. Supplies will be delayed this year due to delayed sowing on incessant rains during sowing time and subsequent slowdown in the picking/harvesting due to the countrywide lockdown to curtail the spread of Covid-19, the agency said.

Total area under castor in Rajasthan for 2019-20 is taken to be 1,54,240 hectare, as per the government’s estimates against last year’s estimate of 1,38,000 hectare, which has increased by 12%. The major reasons for increase in area are better return in castor last season, crop shift, and expectation of good price this year too. Average yield estimate for 2019-20 is revised slightly upwards to 1,535 kg/ha, an increase of 0.8% from previous estimate of 1,523 kg/ha on present crop conditions. Farmers are expecting slight increase in yield this year due to favourable weather conditions and availability of water for irrigation. The total seed production in the state for 2019-20 is estimated to be 2.37 lakh tonne from 2.35 lakh tonne estimated earlier.

Total area under castor in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 2019-20 is taken to be 57,350 hectare as against last year’s estimate of 60,270 hectare, which has declined by 5% over last year. However, Agriwatch estimate for AP/Telangana’s 2019-20 area under castor stands at 81,000 hectare, a gain of about 34% compared to government’s estimated area for 2018-19. The major reasons for increase in area are higher returns to the farmers and good rains this season. Average yield 2019-20 is estimated to be 575 kg/ha compared to 413 kg/ha in 2018-19 .Total production in the state is estimated to be 0.33 lakh tonne during 2019- 20 as compared with 0.24 lakh tonne in 2018-19.