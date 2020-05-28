CAI urges Centre to take steps to control desert locust attack

A swarm of desert locusts, which is a type of a species of short-horned grasshoppers, flew across Vidarbha’s Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur on Tuesday causing panic among farmers.

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has approached Union minister for agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Union minister for women and child development & textiles Smriti Irani to take appropriate steps to control the desert locust attacks across several states to prevent any destruction of cotton crop.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat have been confronting an attack from desert locusts. A large swarm of locusts entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh last week. A swarm of desert locusts, which is a type of a species of short-horned grasshoppers, flew across Vidarbha’s Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur on Tuesday causing panic among farmers.

In a representation to both the ministers, Atul Ganatra, president, CAI said that sowing of cotton in north India is complete to the extent of 80%.

“Cotton sowing in the central and southern parts of India is going to start in the first week of June.We are currently receiving reports of locust attacks in several states of India. Locust attacks, which have taken place in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat and Maharashtra, have wreaked havoc, destroyed standing crops and threatened peoples’ livelihood,” he said, adding these locusts are very dangerous and are feasting on all vegetation.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the locust attacks will intensify in the months of June and July and can destroy the cotton crop in these states, he warned.

The association urged the ministry to take appropriate steps to control these attacks and also advise the concerned central and state government agencies to issue necessary guidelines to farmers in order to protect their interest. A second wave is expected to hit these states, Ganatra warned, adding that this could hit entire crops. There are reports that the swarm is heading back to the north and care should be taken, he said.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Bhosale, joint director, agriculture, Nagpur division told FE that after attacking three to four villages at Katol taluka in the division, the swarm was resting at Ghatrovana in Parseoni taluka of Nagpur district on Tuesday night. The swarm is headed towards Bhandara district in Maharashtra, he said. Bhosale was in charge of the operation to contain the locust attack in Katol taluka.