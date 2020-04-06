CAI retains March crop estimate for 2019-20 season at 354.5 lakh bales

The CAI has estimated exports for the season at 42 lakh bales, the same as the previous year.

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has retained its March estimate of the crop for the 2019-20 season, which began on October 1, 2019, at 354.50 lakh bales (1 bale = 170 kg).

Total cotton supply estimated by the CAI during October 2019 to March 2020 is 327.53 lakh bales – arrivals of 283.03 lakh bales till March 31, imports of 12.50 lakh bales till March 31, and the opening stock at 32.00 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

The CAI has estimated cotton consumption during October 2019 to March 2020 at 154.00 lakh bales, while the export shipment up to March 31 is 31 lakh bales, its president Atul Ganatra said. Stock at the end of March is estimated at 142.53 lakh bales, including 34.00 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 108.53 lakh bales with the CCI and others, he said.

The crop committee of the association has estimated total supply till the end of the cotton season i.e. September 30, 2020 at 411.50 lakh bales (the same level estimated in the previous month).

Total cotton supply consists of opening stock of 32 lakh bales at the beginning of the cotton season, crop for the season estimated at 354.50 lakh bales and imports of 25 lakh bales, which are lower by 7 lakh bales compared to the previous year’s estimate of 32 lakh bales.

Domestic consumption estimated by the CAI for the entire crop year is 331 lakh bales, the same level as estimated by the Cotton Advisory Board in its meeting on November 28, 2019. The CAI has estimated exports for the season at 42 lakh bales, the same as the previous year. The carryover stock estimated at the end of the season is 38.50 lakh bales.

The committee has decided to meet in the first week of May to take stock of the situation arising on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and consider changes, if any, in the balance sheet for the season. There are no changes in the state-wise crop figures estimated now, compared to the previous month, except for Haryana whose crop estimate for the season has been reduced by 1 lakh bales. For Rajasthan, the estimate has been increased by 1 lakh bales, the association said.

There is no change in the projection of import of cotton and it is also retained at the same level i.e. 25 lakh bales as estimated by the CAI previously. The import figure is lower by 7 lakh bales compared to the last year. The yearly consumption is estimated at 331 lakh bales i.e. same as estimated by the Cotton Advisory Board at its meeting held on November 28, 2019.

Cotton arrivals during October to March are estimated at 283.03 lakh bales of 170 kg each, which are equivalent to 300.72 lakh running bales of 160 kg each.

According to the crop committee, 12.50 lakh bales are estimated to have reached Indian ports from October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, while the balance 12.50 lakh bales are estimated to arrive between April 1 and September 30 (total imports estimated during the entire season are 25 lakh bales).