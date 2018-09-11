CAI retains cotton crop estimate at 365L bales

The CAI has estimated domestic consumption for the season at 324 lakh bales while the exports are estimated to be 70 lakh bales.

The Cotton Association of India ( CAI) has retained its cotton crop estimate for the ongoing crop year 2017-18 at 365 lakh bales of 170 kg each at the same level as in its estimate made the previous month. The CAI has estimated domestic consumption for the season at 324 lakh bales while the exports are estimated to be 70 lakh bales.

The Association, which has released its August estimate of the cotton crop for the season 2017-18 beginning from October 1, 2017 has projected total cotton supply up to August 31, 2018 at 407.50 lakh bales, which consists the arrival of 358 lakh bales up to August 31,2018. The estimated imports by Cotton Committee stand at 13.50 lakh bales and the opening stock at the beginning of the season as on October 1, 2017 is estimated to be at 36 lakh bales.