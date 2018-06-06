Sugar bailout: Cabinet approves Rs 8,000 crore package, MSP at Rs 29 per kg

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the bailout package of Rs 8,000 crore to sugar industry. (Image: PTI)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the bailout package of Rs 8,000 crore to sugar industry to ensure the cash-starved mills clear cane dues of Rs 22,000 crore. A bailout package has been worked out as sugar mills’ financial health has worsened due to sharp fall in prices following a record sugar production of over 31.6 million tonnes so far in the 2017-18 marketing year. The Cabinet also fixed a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 29 a kg.

Last month, the government had announced a Rs 1,500 crore production-linked subsidy for sugarcane farmers to help millers pay cane payments. The Centre has already doubled sugar import duty to 100% and scrapped export duty to check sliding domestic prices. It has also asked mills to export 2 million tonnes of sugar.

