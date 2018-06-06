​​​
  4. Sugar bailout: Cabinet approves Rs 8,000 crore package, MSP at Rs 29 per kg

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the bailout package of Rs 8,000 crore to sugar industry to ensure the cash-starved mills clear cane dues of Rs 22,000 crore.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the bailout package of Rs 8,000 crore to sugar industry to ensure the cash-starved mills clear cane dues of Rs 22,000 crore. A bailout package has been worked out as sugar mills’ financial health has worsened due to sharp fall in prices following a record sugar production of over 31.6 million tonnes so far in the 2017-18 marketing year. The Cabinet also fixed a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 29 a kg.

Last month, the government had announced a Rs 1,500 crore production-linked subsidy for sugarcane farmers to help millers pay cane payments. The Centre has already doubled sugar import duty to 100% and scrapped export duty to check sliding domestic prices. It has also asked mills to export 2 million tonnes of sugar.

