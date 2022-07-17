ATF prices cut: Aviation turbine fuel price slashed by 2.2%

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were reduced by Rs 3,084.94 per kilolitre or 2.2% on Saturday following a reduction in international oil prices.

ATF now costs Rs 1,38,147.93 per kilolitre in Delhi, the latest price notification by state-run fuel retailers showed. The price has slipped to Rs 1,37,095.74 per kilolitre in Mumbai, Rs 1,43,212.24 per kilolitre in Chennai and Rs 1,44,575.71 per kilolitre in Kolkata.

The ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight. No changes were made to the prices on July 1.

ATF constitutes almost 40% of the operating cost of an airline.

This is only the second occasion when the rates have been slashed this year. Prices of ATF were reduced on June 1 as well, by Rs 1,563.97 per kilolitre or 1.3%.



However, the rates were increased by Rs 19,757.13 per kilolitre on June 16. During the month, the prices peaked at Rs 141,232.87 per kilolitre. From January 1 till July 1, the prices have increased by Rs 67,210.46 per kilolitre or 91%.