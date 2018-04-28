Amul-like cooperative model advocated for cotton farming sector

Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and over-a-century-old Maskati Cloth Market Mahajan (MCMM) are preparing a detailed report on it to submit to the central government.

Taking inspiration from Amul, the most famous cooperative model in India, the textile industry wants to implement a similar model in cotton farming. Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and over-a-century-old Maskati Cloth Market Mahajan (MCMM) are preparing a detailed report on it to submit to the central government. Both the trade bodies will also discuss it with the cotton farmers of the state.

According to GCCI and MCMM, India is the second-largest cotton producing country in the world but as compared to China, Australia and the United States, yield in the country is too small. Cooperative model in cotton farming will not only help the farmers to increase their income but it will also be beneficial for the entire textile sector’s value chain.

“We have discussed about Amul like cooperative model in cotton farming sector with the textile sector and taken an initiative to explore opportunities in it. We are working on this idea and will suggest the government to implement it. Most of the farmers in India are small and marginal, their combined efforts shall help the farmers and entire value chain of textile sector,” said Shailesh Patwari, president of GCCI.

GCCI and MCMM are going to organise three-days ‘Farm to Fashion — Indian Textile Global Summit’ at Ahmedabad from May 4-6. In this summit, experts will educate the cotton farmers of Gujarat about cooperative model and convince them to join the effort.

Gaurang Bhagat, president of MCMM said, “This global summit will be a forward looking event with discussion on present scenario, strength and future outlook of the industry. Farmers are the key part of textile industry. It is first necessary to make them understand about cooperative model as it is for them. Our experts will educate cotton farmers and convince them to join the drive.”

Both the trade bodies are preparing a white paper to give a roadmap of India’s future textile scenario. This white paper will be submitted to the central government’s textile department which is preparing new textile policy. According to GCCI and MCMM, at present, each state has a different textile policy which is not good for the industry.

“As each state has its own textile policy, long term investment is not possible by the textile industry. One nation one policy is needed for stable investment. We will suggest the government for common policy.”

“To sustain the business and improve farm income, we need to focus on quality value addition in the country and for that it is required to streamline farming process. Use of modern technology in farming and manufacturing will help to improve the quality and reduce the costs by 30-40%,” said Saurin Parikh, secretary, All Gujarat Gilding Association.

Over 300 buyers from across the country are going to participate in the global summit. Besides, it will also have the attendance of traders, manufacturers and government officials from United Kingdom, Belgium, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Bangladesh.