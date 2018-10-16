Alert! All 400 petrol pumps in Delhi to remain shut on October 22; here’s why

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across all metro cities on Tuesday from record levels.

In a mark of protest against the Delhi government’s refusal to cut value added rax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, all 400-petrol pumps in Delhi will remain closed on October 22, PTI reported citing Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA). “There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi which also have linked CNG pumps with them. Both will remain closed in protest from 6.00 am onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 5.00 am on October 23, 2018,” the association said.

The association said that after the central government announced to reduce fuel prices by Rs 2.50 on October 4 by reducing excise duty and asking state-owned OMCs to bear subsidy, many states matched the step by reducing VAT including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. “But Delhi government refused to reduce VAT on fuel both petrol and diesel resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” PTI reported the associationa s saying.

In wake of Delhi maintaining high fuel prices unlike UP and Haryana, customers are desering petrol pumps in the national capital resulting in significant plunge in sales, it added.

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across all metro cities on Tuesday from record levels. Today, in Delhi, petrol is retailing at Rs 82.72 per litre and diesel can be purchased at Rs 75.38 per litre. In Mumbai, while petrol is retailing at Rs 88.18 per litre, diesel can be availed at Rs 79.02 per litre. While in Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 85.99 per litre and Rs 84.54 per litre, respectively, while diesel in Chennai is retailing at Rs 79.71, and in Kolkata, it can be availed at Rs 77.23 per litre.