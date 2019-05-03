Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Investment strategy for gold buying; check expected levels by Diwali

By: |
Updated: May 3, 2019 4:18:15 PM

Strength in rupee and volatility in the global equity markets may push up demand for gold in 2019, analysts tracking the metal said.

gold, gold coins, gold jewellery, gold ornament, physical gold, paper gold, Sovereign Gold Bond, SGB, Akshay Tritiya, GST on gold, making charges, bank locker, FD, locker charges, gold insurance, interest on Sovereign Gold Bond, Sovereign guaranteeTo buy jewellery, apart from making charges, you have to pay GST on value of gold in jewellery and also on making charges.

Strength in rupee and volatility in the global equity markets may push up demand for gold in 2019, analysts tracking the metal said. By Diwali, gold may hit 34,000-34,500 level owing to an increased demand, Ajay Kedia, Kedia Commodities told Financial Express Online. Since gold is considered a safe haven, the investors may increase their allocation to it, starting Akshaya Tritiya, he added.

As the wedding season may stretch longer this year as against the last three, the demand for gold may be triggered more, he noted

Also read: Asian markets calm as investors await US jobs report

The demand for gold increased in India in Q4FY19 on account of fall in prices after seeing a slowdown in the earlier part of the quarter, a global report said. The demand increased by 5 per cent at 159 tonnes for the first quarter of the calendar year 2019 as against 151.5 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year, the World Gold Council (WGC) report said.

“Other factors including slowdown in the US economy, geopolitical tension, muted returns from the equity market, higher physical buying by central banks are likely to push more investors towards buying the yellow metal,”  Ajay Kedia said.

The value of gold demand in the fourth quarter of 2019 was Rs 47,010 crore, a surge of 13 per cent as against Rs 41,680 crore in the corresponding period of last year, it added. Similarly, the total demand for jewellery for the given quarter was higher by 5 per cent at 125.4 tonnes as against 119.2 tonnes in the year ago period, the report noted.

The strength in rupee and drop in local gold prices at the end of the fourth quarter triggered a surge in the demand of gold, Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the price of gold Friday declined by Rs 150 to Rs 32,470 per 10 gram at the bullion market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Investment strategy for gold buying; check expected levels by Diwali
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition