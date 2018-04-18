Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Gold price rises by Rs 1,000 in 10 days; check offers, silver prices, other details

Akshaya Tritiya 2018: The gold rate on Akshaya Tritiya 2018 can vary from city to city and within the city from one jeweller to another jeweller today. (Image: Reuters)

Akshaya Tritiya 2018: As India is celebrating the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya today in order to garner more and more prosperity and happiness, we bring to you the latest offers on gold and prices of various precious metals. The time of Akshaya Tritiya 2018 has been set from 18th April 2018 at 3:45 am to 19th April 2018 at 01:29 am while the muhurat timing to buy gold is from 6:07 am to 12:26 pm. Almost all jewellers have offered several schemes on gold, silver, platinum, diamond and other precious metals to encash the high demand for gold on the festival of Akshaya Tritiya 2018. On the propitious day of Akshaya Tritiya, special prayers have been offered in order to impress the goddess Laxmi (wealth and prosperity). According to the Indian mythology, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is an age-old tradition which brings well-being and bliss. Akshaya Tritiya significance is highly important in maintaining the likelihood of good wealth.

The gold rate on Akshaya Tritiya 2018 can vary from city to city and within the city from one jeweller to another jeweller today. The variations in the prices of gold, silver, platinum and diamond are subject to the rates quoted at the nearest bullion market and the disparity in the gold prices with jewellers is due to the competitiveness. As far as the bullion market of capital city New Delhi is concerned, gold prices have been on a rising spree since last 10 days with a similar trend being observed in the prices of grey metal Silver also.

Gold Offer on Akshaya Tritiya 2018

Among the several jewellers, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has offered a couple of schemes on the gold purchase on Akshaya Tritiya 2018. According to the website of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the jewellery maker has been offering free gold coin on every purchase of jewellery Rs 15,000 and If your order value is Rs 30,000, then you get 2 gold coins. And the second offer from offers 5% value of jewellery purchase as ‘E-GIFT CARD’ for order worth Rs 15,000 and above. This gift card can be redeemed online for your next diamond jewellery purchase.

Gold and Silver Prices on Akshaya Tritiya 2018

Over the course of last 10 days, gold has become costlier by Rs 1,000 per grams while silver got dearer by Rs 1,250 per kg. Gold prices have shot up by Rs 1,000 to Rs 32,350 per 10 grams while silver prices jumped by Rs 1,250 to Rs 40,300 per kg in the span of last 10 days followed by an increase in demand by the local jewellers. The recovery in gold prices is due to increased buying by local jewellers to meet retailers demand ahead of ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ at the domestic spot market and a firm trend overseas following diversion of funds towards the safe-havens, PTI said in a report citing unidentified traders.

In the international markets, gold prices rose 0.01% to $1,345.5 an ounce and silver by 0.06% to $16.64 an ounce in New

York on Monday. The depreciation of domestic currency (rupee) against the US dollar has also supported the uptick in the prices of precious metals specifically gold. Gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity shot up by Rs 350 each to Rs 32,350 and Rs 32,200 per 10 grams, respectively while sovereign gold also gained by Rs 100 to Rs 24,900 per piece of eight grams on Tuesday. Silver ready bounced back by Rs 400 to Rs 40,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 290 to Rs 39,240 per kg. Silver coins too spurted by Rs 1,000 to Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.