After first hike in 2 months yesterday, petrol prices left unchanged today; diesel rates cut by 7-9 paise

Petrol, diesel prices today: After rising on Thursday for the first time in last two months, petrol prices have been left unchanged by oil marketing companies (OMCs) in all 4 major cities on Friday. However, diesel prices have been cut by 7-9 paise. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs. 70.29 per litre today, up from Rs 70.20 recorded on Wednesday, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data showed.

The rise in prices of petrol comes after fuel rates fell by more than 15 percent in the last two months from the highs reached in mid-October.

The rates of petrol were hiked by 11 paise and 13 paise in Mumbai and Chennai, respectively, on Thursday from Wednesday’s levels, to Rs 75.91 and Rs 72.94 per litre. However, in Kolkata, petrol price fell by 90 paise to Rs 72.38, from Rs 73.28 recorded on Wednesday.

In Delhi and Mumbai, diesel is being sold at Rs 64.57 per litre and 67.58 per litre respectively today. The diesel is available for Rs 66.33 per litre and Rs 68.18 per litre in Kolkata and Chennai today.

Crude oil prices

Oil prices eased on Friday after rising over 2 percent the day before, but were supported by hopes the market will tighten more quickly than some had expected in the wake of supply cuts from major producers.

The output curbs by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers including Russia could help create a supply deficit by the second quarter of next year, Reuters reported citing the International Energy Agency on Thursday.