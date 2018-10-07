After brief hiatus, fuel price rise again in Delhi and Mumbai

Petrol price today: Check latest fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol, Diesel prices today: The prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked for another day on Sunday. The petrol price has been hiked by 14 paise and diesel by 29 paise in the national capital, as reported by the news agency ANI. After revision, the price of petrol has been hiked to Rs 81.82 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 73.53 a litre in New Delhi.

This upward trend in fuel prices has affected the people in Mumbai the most. In the business capital, the petrol retailing is at Rs. 87.29 per litre and diesel at 77.06 per litre, after a 14 paise and 31 paise hike, respectively.

Petrol and Diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 81.82 per litre (increase by Rs 0.14) and Rs 73.53 (increase by Rs 0.29). Petrol and Diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.29 (increase by Rs 0.14) and Rs 77.06 (increase by Rs 0.31), respectively. pic.twitter.com/WeaeaZFTub — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

The continued rise in fuel prices has triggered people’s demand for the intervention of central government on the matter.

Recently on September 4, 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a reduction of prices of Rs 2.50 per litre for both petrol and diesel. The Finance Minister also asked all the state governments to implement the same.

Speaking to media in the national capital, the Finance minister said that the excise duty will be reduced by Rs 1.20 and Oil Marketing companies will absorb one rupee. He also stated that a total of Rs 2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol.

The Finance Minister also said, “We are writing to the state governments …… central government is cutting Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel, they do the same,” reports ANI.

The Union Finance Minister also said that the high cost of crude oil has affected the ongoing situation as well as the Current Account Deficit.