After a day’s respite, petrol prices up again; petrol above Rs 76 per litre in Mumbai; check latest rates

Petrol price today: In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is retailing at Rs 72.58 per litre and Rs 73.15 per litre, respectively. (Reuters)

Petrol price today: After a marginal drop in fuel prices on Wednesday, prices of petrol were again raised while diesel prices continued to witness the upward trend for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 76.11 per litre and Rs 67.82 per litre, respectively.

In the national capital New Delhi, petrol can be availed at Rs 70.47 per litre, an increase by 14 paise and diesel is retailing at Rs 64.78 per litre, up 19 paise from yesterday’s price, according to data available with the Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is retailing at Rs 72.58 per litre and Rs 73.15 per litre, respectively, while diesel can be availed at Rs 66.55 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 68.42 a litre in Chennai. On Wednesday, petrol priced dropped marginally after six days to Rs 70.33 per litre while diesel in the national capital was priced at Rs 64.59 per litre.

As per the country’s dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee. The price of the two fuels retailing at the petrol pumps is calculated after adding central excise duty, dealers commission and value-added tax (VAT) to the base price.

Crude oil prices

Meanwhile, US oil prices fell on Thursday, with traders worried about the strength of demand in the country after gasoline stockpiles there rose last week by far more than analysts had expected, Reuters reported. While US WTI crude futures were at $52.20 per barrel at 0022 GMT, down 11 cents, or 0.2%, from their last close, International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing up 1.1% in the previous session.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 9