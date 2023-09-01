scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Stock-holding limits likely on chana

Trade sources said mandi prices of chana are ruling around Rs 6,100/quintal, the highest in last many years.

Written by Sandip Das
chana
The retail inflation in the “pulses and products” category rose to 13.27% in July on year from 4.27% in January, 2023. (IE)

After wheat, tur and urad, the government is likely to impose stock holding limits on chana (gram) due to a spike in prices. Sources told FE that despite adequate availability of chana, the recent rise in prices is a concern and there is a possibility of some hoarding of stocks by traders.

With mandi prices of chana this month ruling above the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,350/quintal for the first time in many years, the government wants to avoid a possible spike in prices in the coming festive season.

Trade sources said mandi prices of chana are ruling around Rs 6,100/quintal, the highest in last many years. Modal retail prices of the pulses variety on Thursday rose by more than 14% to Rs 80/kg compared to a month ago, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Also Read

Sources said chana prices are not softening despite farmers’ cooperative Nafed selling about 0.6 million tonne (MT) in the open market from buffer stock of about 3 MT.

To curb hoarding and speculation amid rising prices, the government in May had imposed limits on the stocks of tur and urad dal till October 31. The import duty on tur, urad and masur has been abolished to improve domestic stocks.

Also Read

In June, the government had imposed stock-holding limits for wheat till March 31, 2024.

Inflation in chana was 1.72% in July year-on-year while the prices were in the negative during January-May period this year.

The retail inflation in the “pulses and products” category rose to 13.27% in July on year from 4.27% in January, 2023.

More Stories on
commodities
Markets

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 05:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS