Oil prices jumped over 2% in Asian trading on Wednesday, driven by geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, adding to fears of supply disruptions. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for a ballistic strike on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery.

Brent crude futures rose over 2% to the $116/bbl mark, while the US contract, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was up 2.1% above the $102/bbl level. While the kingdom has not yet confirmed the attack, intercepted missiles and drones have reinforced fears of more strikes on the world’s second-largest crude oil producer.

The surge comes after prices eased a bit from their five-month highs on Tuesday. ING commodity strategist cited by Reuters said that markets continue to weigh in on the possibility of greater escalations in the West Asia conflict.

US may escalate attacks on Iran

According to WSJ, Washington has told several Gulf Arab nations to be prepared for a “short, intense military campaign” after the US midterm elections. The report added that the US and Israel are likely to escalate their attacks on Iran. Additionally, US forces in the region have restocked their ammunition to prepare for further strikes, it added.

“We may do another little Epic Fury,” said US President Donald Trump. Experts added that these disturbances surrounding the West Asia conflict are likely to keep oil prices elevated.

Crude prices sensitive to geopolitical risks, US midterms

“With uncertainty surrounding the Israeli election and the US midterms just days away, the risk of renewed escalation remains elevated. Ultimately, both Washington and Tehran need to agree on the way forward, and that road remains elusive for now, and until credible signs of de-escalation emerge, the market is likely to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical headlines, with a substantial risk premium embedded in prices,” said Ole S Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in a social media post.

He added, markets will focus on the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report, the Israeli election, and the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which will provide more cues for the trajectory of oil prices.

“Oil prices remain elevated as the market waits for greater clarity on President Trump’s next move toward Iran,” Reuters quoted ING strategists as saying. “If we get past the elections without renewed strikes on Iran, that ​might be enough for the market’s risk premium to start eroding,” they added.

OPEC+ meeting on November 1

OPEC+ members have scheduled an industry meeting for November 1, which will be monitored by participants. Traders cited by Reuters added that crude oil exports from Russia’s Baltic and Black ⁠Sea ​ports may decline next month as domestic refiners increase ​diesel output following a deal with the US.

(With agency input from Reuters)