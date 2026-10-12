Oil prices continue to remain elevated. They jumped 1% as geopolitical uncertainties and developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire and Saudi Aramco’s warning of a possible supply squeeze weighed on market sentiment. Brent crude futures advanced 0.91% and rose to $105.75/bbl, paring earlier declines.

The US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also gained 1.03%, last quoted at $92.80/bbl. Iran-backed Houthis struck Saudi Arabia’s international airport on Saturday, followed by additional attacks on Sunday, Reuters reported.

High oil prices continue to mount inflationary concerns as traders now weigh in a 70% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at its December meeting.

Pressure on global oil prices likely to intensify

Saudi Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser has cautioned that the global squeeze on crude oil is “serious”. Hr added that pressure on global energy supplies is likely to increase until the Strait of Hormuz returns to its normal function, the Cradle Media reported.

The Hormuz Strait is a key waterway passage, which used to transit nearly 30% of global power and gas supplies before the beginning of the West Asia conflict.

Aramco’s CEO added that the increase in refined fuel prices continues to disrupt the market, and commercial offshore inventories have fallen below 6 billion barrels. Nasser noted that replenishing the global inventories may take as long as two years.

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire uncertainty

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a ceasefire, after which oil prices eased in early Asian trading hours. He added that Moscow will pump over 2.25 million barrels of diesel to Washington, and other global markets will be fuelled with Russian diesel too.

“The immediate impact of the deal is questionable, as Russia’s refining capacity has been severely reduced,” Reuters quoted PVM analyst Tamas Varga as saying. “However, Moscow has partially ​lifted its ban ​on diesel exports, ​allowing 500,000 tons (around 3.7 million barrels) to be released onto the international market —equivalent to roughly one day of US consumption and ​around 13% of global demand,” Varga added.

However, the ceasefire announcement has not been confined with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said he is still waiting to see the details, while Russia has not commented over the same.