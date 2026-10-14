Oil prices gained 1% in early Asian trading, driven by fears of supply disruption, as Iran-backed Houthis attacked administrative buildings in Saudi Arabia. Brent crude futures were hovering near the $107/bbl mark, while the US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was trading over the $95/bbl level.

Supply concerns keep oil prices volatile

A building owned by Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil-producing company, was targeted with a missile by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on Wednesday, adding to the gains for crude prices.

“Supply concerns stemming from conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia is driving prices higher,” Reuters quoted Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist at Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

Escalating hostilities in the Middle East continue to keep crude prices elevated. Media outlets associated with Houthis reported air strikes at an oil facility in the al-Sbah area. Reuters reported that the Iran-backed group had struck ballistic missiles and drones at Riyadh over the weekend in retaliation for Saudi Arabia’s support of the Yemen government.

In September, the kingdom had raised oil production despite the prolonged West Asia conflict, leading to a sharp production increase from OPEC+ countries. Experts have repeatedly cited that for crude oil prices to remain in check, flows through the crucial waterway passage, the Strait of Hormuz, need to normalize.

Iranian sources cited by Reuters noted that Tehran is using new tactics to keep oil prices high and influence US midterm elections.

Russian diesel exports expected to ease prices

On Friday, the US President Donald Trump said Russia will supply diesel to Washington and global markets in a bid to calm down fuel prices. His administration has also temporarily eased sanctions on Russian fuel, reversing a measure aimed at cutting Moscow’s income from its war against Ukraine.

“However, the expectation that increased Russian ​diesel exports ​will ease market tightness is likely ⁠to limit sharp price movement in either direction,” Kikukawa said, projecting WTI to trade between $90 to $100 a barrel,” Kikukawa added.

Trump had also said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed on an energy ceasefire. However, the Russian government has not confirmed this, adding that the diesel exports to the US do not have any direct impact on Ukrainian peace talks.