Gold and silver were in the limelight as investors watched their movements closely. The precious metal space snapped the 2-day rebound. The MCX Silver Futures plunged nearly 7% while the MCX Gold Futures flat.
Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities, highlighted the key investor concerns, “Investors considered the implications of Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Fed chair, noting his preference for a smaller Fed balance sheet and expectations that he would be less aggressive on rate reductions. Additionally, geopolitical tensions eased after the US and Iran scheduled a fresh round of talks for Friday, though the scope remains uncertain. MCX Silver March prices are likely to drop to Rs 2,35,000/kg amid a weak trend in the international markets.”
What’s driving the volatility in prices?
The recent fall after the 2-day rebound highlights the volatility in the precious metal space. Some investors sold their holdings to book profits, which caused a temporary dip. Recently, the buying picked up again, pushing prices higher.
Both metals are still sensitive to how much people in India buy and how confident investors feel.
Global factors helping Gold and Silver
Gold and silver got support from the weaker US dollar, which fell against most major currencies except the Japanese yen.
Strong US economic data supported gold and silver prices. Expectations that the Federal Reserve may not be too aggressive with interest rates also helped.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver crashes up to 16%
Silver prices fell sharply on Thursday, dropping as much as 16% and ending a brief two-day recovery. The metal is facing heavy volatility after recent wild price swings.Spot silver was down nearly 12% at around $77.42 per ounce in early US trading, while silver futures in New York slipped about 9% to $76 per ounce. Gold prices also moved lower, with spot gold falling about 2% to $4,860 per ounce, and futures down 1.5% to $4,881. Silver had touched record highs earlier but suffered a steep fall of nearly 30% last Friday. Despite the recent crash, silver prices are still up around 146% so far in 2025, according to LSEG data.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Kotak Mutual Fund on 'sell off'
Satish Dondapati, Fund Manager – ETF at Kotak Mutual Fund, said the sell-off was widely misunderstood. “Investors should know why the prices are falling. They should not sell in panic. For example, in gold and silver, the recent fall has no fundamental reason. Prices had gained close to 100% in a short period of time, so a fall was expected. Along with that, some geopolitical issues eased recently, and there was profit-booking by investors.”
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Kotak securities on metal prices
Spot gold and silver slipped below $4,800 per ounce and $75 an ounce, respectively, after two days of recovery, weighed down by a tech-led selloff and uncertainty around monetary policy under the incoming Fed Chair. “Markets are assessing Kevin Warsh’s policy stance amid President Trump’s comments pointing to imminent rate cuts, contrasted by Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s warning on upside inflation risks and limited scope for near-term easing,” said Kaynat Chainwala, Assistant Vice President of Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: MCX silver under short-term pressure
“MCX Silver futures are trading near the Rs 2,50,000–Rs 2,60,000 zone after a sharp correction from record highs around Rs 4,20,000. While the long-term bullish structure remains intact, the steep pullback has pushed prices below major moving averages, indicating short-term bearish pressure and an ongoing corrective phase. Strong buying interest is evident in the Rs 2,35,000–Rs 2,50,000 support band, aligned with prior swing lows and longer-term structural support,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Overexposure to gold could skew risk–return balance
"While the recent rally underscores its defensive appeal, allocating more than 20% may skew the risk–return balance, especially over the long term. A calibrated exposure of 10–20% remains prudent, allowing investors to benefit from diversification without compromising growth potential from equities and other productive assets," said Ajit Mishra, SVP- Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver plunges by more than 14% in the morning session
Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking said, "Despite lingering optimism around the India–US trade agreement, mixed global cues and profit booking dominated market action. The continued slide in precious metal prices and weakness in global technology stocks also contributed to domestic selling pressure, keeping sentiment subdued and participation selective across sectors."
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: What investors need to know when ETF prices correct
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Focus shits on US non-farm payrolls and unemployment data
"Gold traded weakly below $4,875, down nearly $100 or 2%, with MCX Gold opening around Rs 1,000 lower, reflecting the sharp decline in CME prices.
"The focus now shifts to the US non-farm payrolls and unemployment data, which could set the next directional tone. The short-term trend remains slightly weak, with resistance seen near $5,000 on Comex and Rs 1.56 lakh on MCX, while support is placed around $4,700–$4,750 and Rs 1.48 lakh, respectively," said Jateen Trivedi, Vice President of Research of Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Gold and Silver futures price
The Futures contract for the yellow metal with April delivery was trading at Rs 1.52 lakh, almost flat. On the other hand, the price of Silver Futures with March expiry retreated to trade at Rs 2.50 lakh, down 6.96%, as per the data on Multi-Commodity Exchange.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Kotak Securities on precious metals
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Gold prices across purity levels
Gold prices in India were trading lower across all major purity levels. The price of 24K gold stood at Rs 15,442 per gram, while 22K gold was quoted at Rs 14,155 per gram. Meanwhile, 18K gold was trading at Rs 11,582 per gram.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Gold steadies after early dip and silver under pressure
Gold prices erased most of their early losses and were trading almost unchanged near Rs 1,53,375 per 10 grams, slightly up by 0.21%.
Silver, however, remained under pressure, slipping to around Rs 2,55,301 per kilogram, down nearly 5%, as selling continued in the white metal.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: MCX silver outlook - Key support under watch as prices cool off from record highs
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver volatile
The silver rates continue to be volatile in intra-day trade. The MCX Futures opened with a sharp cut in early trade. The most active MCX Silver Futures opened down over 9%. However, in afternoon trade, they retraced some ground and is down about 7%.
MCX Gold Future prices have become completely flat after the initial dip in early trade. In international markets, the geo-political tension and weak US employment data are the top triggers for gold.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver prices slide sharply; ETFs see heavy selling
Silver prices came under strong pressure in trade, bringing an end to the recent short recovery in precious metals.
MCX silver futures fell sharply, dragging silver exchange-traded funds down as well. The March silver contract slipped to around Rs 2.44 lakh per kg, down over 9%, while silver ETFs saw steep one-day losses. Kotak, Edelweiss, Mirae Asset and HDFC silver ETFs dropped between 12% and nearly 15%.
Also read: Silver ETFs crash 15%, Gold ETFs slide 5% as MCX Silver, Gold prices drop as much as 9%
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: MCX, gold loan stocks trade lower in early session
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) were trading at around Rs 2,432 in the early morning session, down by over 4%. Gold loan stocks also remained under pressure, with Muthoot Finance trading near Rs 3,588, lower by about 3%, while Manappuram Finance was trading around Rs 289, down by more than 1% in early trade.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: COMEX Silver
"COMEX Silver is trading near the $70–$80 zone after a sharp correction from record highs above $121. While the broader bullish structure remains intact on higher timeframes, the steep pullback has pushed prices below key moving averages, indicating short-term bearish pressure and an extended corrective phase. Strong buying interest is visible in the $70–$75 support band, aligned with prior swing lows and long-term trend support," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
"A sustained hold above this base, followed by a recovery and close above $85–$88, could revive upside momentum toward $95–$105 and potentially retest previous highs, while the medium- to long-term outlook stays constructive on steady industrial demand and structural supply constraints despite elevated volatility," he added.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: MCX Gold
"MCX Gold futures are trading near the Rs 1,49,000–Rs 1,55,000 zone after a sharp correction from record highs around Rs 1,80,000–Rs 1,81,000. While the earlier rally led to overextended momentum and profit booking, the broader bullish structure remains intact. Prices are holding above key long-term trendlines and major moving averages, indicating the move is a healthy consolidation rather than a trend reversal. Strong buying interest is seen in the Rs 1,45,000–Rs 1,48,000 support area. A sustained hold above this base, along with a breakout above Rs 1,55,000–Rs 1,60,000, could revive upside momentum toward Rs 1,65,000–Rs 1,75,000, keeping the medium-term outlook positive despite ongoing volatility," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Gold and silver open sharply lower on MCX
Gold prices in the domestic futures market started the day on a weak note. MCX gold opened lower at Rs 1,51,948 per 10 grams, falling over Rs 1,000 from the previous close. Selling pressure continued in early trade, with prices slipping further to an intraday low of Rs 1,48,455.
Silver saw an even sharper move. Domestic silver prices hit a 6% lower circuit, tracking a strong fall in global markets. MCX silver for March delivery opened well below the previous session’s close at Rs 2,58,096 per kilogram, down more than Rs 10,700.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Silver plunges by more than 14% in the morning session
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Experts predict sharp upside possibility in silver
Multi Asset Investment Specialist & Portfolio manager in Europe, indicated a possibility that
"Once a new floor in silver price becomes obvious, the same speculators who stayed on the sidelines will start opening futures positions. The next move could be violent to the upside."
Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capital Mind AMC, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Gold continues its good run even as the Nifty struggles in Jan. 10 year rolling return-wise, Gold is hugely above inflation (14% higher!) This kind of gap hasn't been seen (in this direction) in 15 years."
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Gold prices today in India
Gold prices showed a strong rebound on Thursday, February 5. According to GoodReturns data, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 15,945 per gram, while 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 14,616 per gram. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold was available at Rs 11,959 per gram.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: Gold and silver surge in early trade
Gold and silver prices jumped sharply in early Asian trade, opening with a strong gap on the upside. Gold on COMEX rose over 1.25% and moved above the key $5,000 per ounce level.
Silver saw an even bigger move. COMEX silver gained more than 5% in the early session and climbed above $88 per ounce.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India Live Updates: UBS on Gold
UBS pointed out that the specidic conditions that have typically ended gold bull markets are not in place yet. UBS is positive on gold and have a mid-year target of $6,200/oz.