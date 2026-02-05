Gold and silver were in the limelight as investors watched their movements closely. The precious metal space snapped the 2-day rebound. The MCX Silver Futures plunged nearly 7% while the MCX Gold Futures flat.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities, highlighted the key investor concerns, “Investors considered the implications of Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Fed chair, noting his preference for a smaller Fed balance sheet and expectations that he would be less aggressive on rate reductions. Additionally, geopolitical tensions eased after the US and Iran scheduled a fresh round of talks for Friday, though the scope remains uncertain. MCX Silver March prices are likely to drop to Rs 2,35,000/kg amid a weak trend in the international markets.”

What’s driving the volatility in prices?

The recent fall after the 2-day rebound highlights the volatility in the precious metal space. Some investors sold their holdings to book profits, which caused a temporary dip. Recently, the buying picked up again, pushing prices higher.

Both metals are still sensitive to how much people in India buy and how confident investors feel.

Global factors helping Gold and Silver

Gold and silver got support from the weaker US dollar, which fell against most major currencies except the Japanese yen.

Strong US economic data supported gold and silver prices. Expectations that the Federal Reserve may not be too aggressive with interest rates also helped.

