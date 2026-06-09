Gold and silver prices extended their losses on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a crucial US inflation report that could shape expectations for Federal Reserve policy and interest rates.

Spot gold fell to around $4,300 per ounce, its lowest level since December 2025, while US gold futures for August delivery declined 0.9% to $4,323.90 per ounce. Silver also came under pressure, dropping to $66 per ounce and retreating to levels last seen six months ago.

Investors eye key US data

Market participants are closely watching the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report due on Wednesday. Economists expect inflation to have accelerated to 4.2% in May, the highest level in nearly three years, largely due to rising energy prices. The Producer Price Index (PPI) data, scheduled for Thursday, is also expected to provide fresh clues on the inflation outlook.

According to analysts, uncertainty around the inflation trajectory and the Federal Reserve’s next move has weighed on precious metals.

“Traders are a little nervous with the market here. All markets across the board went into risk-off, and I think that risk-off right now is why you’re seeing a down in gold,” Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, told Reuters.

Haberkorn added that both gold and silver are likely to remain under pressure until investors receive clearer guidance from the Fed.

Analysts at Commerzbank said stronger-than-expected inflation data could trigger another leg lower in gold prices. However, they noted that any weakness may set the stage for a recovery later in the year if the Fed ultimately refrains from raising rates further, Reuters reported.

Lower demand for safe haven assets

Adding to pressure on precious metals, easing tensions in West Asia have reduced demand for safe-haven assets. Oil prices fell sharply after Iran and Israel indicated they had halted direct attacks following an appeal from US President Donald Trump.