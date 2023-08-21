Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Crude oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 36 to Rs 6,762 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for September delivery traded higher by Rs 36 or 0.54 per cent at Rs 6,762 per barrel in 4,027 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.75 per cent at USD 81.86 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.70 per cent higher at USD 85.39 per barrel in New York.