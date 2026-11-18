Crude oil prices continued their downward trajectory. Prices have fallen nearly 13% from the highs hit in early November and corrected over 20% from the October levels. Brent Crude Futures are now trending south below the $93 per barrel level. An increase in US crude and fuel inventories last week despite the disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz limited losses.

According to a report by Emkay, “the near-term outlook for energy markets remains torn between acute geopolitical risk premiums and bearish supply fundamentals, as the International Energy Agency continues to warn of a shift toward a global surplus.”

They expect that moving forward, “market participants will closely monitor diplomatic developments at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday and Thursday—specifically a scheduled trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where discussions on Iran and the Ukraine conflict could dictate crude’s next major directional move.”

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US crude stocks increase

The latest Reuters report cited data from the American Petroleum Institute and stated that crude ​stocks rose by 5.28 million barrels in the week ended November 13 while gasoline stocks rose by 5.12 million barrels and distillate inventories ​by 351,000 barrels.

But ​the relative dip in prices was not as significant. This is primarily because continued tension between the US and ⁠Iran and ongoing risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz kept investors wary about the price outlook.

Risk of escalation in geopolitical tension

Bahrain’s defence force said on ‌Wednesday that it had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks on the country, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, marking another escalation in the conflict a day after the US and Iran traded strikes.

Both oil benchmarks had settled higher on Tuesday as the US-Iran conflict intensified, even as talks continued between Iran and mediators ⁠Oman and Qatar. ⁠Attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz also stoked continued supply worries.

Iranian drones attacked a US ⁠military radar ‌system in Bahrain on Tuesday, and the US ​retaliated with strikes on a missile launch site ‌on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they had launched ‌five drones ⁠towards two pumping stations along Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which it has used during the war to reroute oil ​to its Yanbu port for export, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

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Crude price outlook

Going forward, most market observers see crude prices staying soft over the next few months. Japanese brokerage house Nomura pointed out that, “we expect a softer oil price over the medium to long term given structural oversupply, and current high prices are pricing in supply disruptions and war risk premium.”