CAI estimates 311.18 lakh bales of cotton production for 2022-23 season

The Crop Committee meeting of the Cotton Association of India (CAI) on August 12 estimated the cotton crop production for the 2022-23 season at 311.18 lakh bales of 170 kgs. each (equivalent to 326.55 lakh running bales of 162 kgs. each). With an estimated production of 92 lakh bales, Gujarat is to be the highest producer of the cotton crop in the country while Maharashtra, with production of 80 lakh bales, will be the second largest producer.

CAI has estimated cotton consumption for the current crop year at 311 lakh bales of 170 kg each over 318 lakh bales previous year. The total consumption includes mill consumption, SSI consumption and non textile consumption with an estimated consumption of 280 lakh bales, 15 lakh bales and 16 lakh bales respectively.

The cotton imports into India are estimated to be at 15 lakh bales, 1 lakh bales more than the import estimate of 14 lakh bales last year. While the exports are estimated to be at 16 lakh bales against exports estimate of 43 lakh bales for the crop year 2021-22.

According to the Indian Cotton Balance Sheet by Cotton Association of India, the total cotton supply for India for the season beginning from October 1, 2022 is expected to be 350.18 lakh bales, 35 lakh bales less than the previous year.