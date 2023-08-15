scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

CAI estimates 311.18 lakh bales of cotton production for 2022-23 season

CAI has estimated cotton consumption for the current crop year at 311 lakh bales of 170 kg each over 318 lakh bales previous year.

Written by Abhinay Kumar
cotton
The total consumption includes mill consumption, SSI consumption and non textile consumption with an estimated consumption of 280 lakh bales, 15 lakh bales and 16 lakh bales respectively. (IE)

The Crop Committee meeting of the Cotton Association of India (CAI) on August 12 estimated the cotton crop production for the 2022-23 season at 311.18 lakh bales of 170 kgs. each (equivalent to 326.55 lakh running bales of 162 kgs. each). With an estimated production of 92 lakh bales, Gujarat is to be the highest producer of the cotton crop in the country while Maharashtra, with production of 80 lakh bales, will be the second largest producer.

CAI has estimated cotton consumption for the current crop year at 311 lakh bales of 170 kg each over 318 lakh bales previous year. The total consumption includes mill consumption, SSI consumption and non textile consumption with an estimated consumption of 280 lakh bales, 15 lakh bales and 16 lakh bales respectively.

Also Read

The cotton imports into India are estimated to be at 15 lakh bales, 1 lakh bales more than the import estimate of 14 lakh bales last year. While the exports are estimated to be at 16 lakh bales against exports estimate of 43 lakh bales for the crop year 2021-22.

Also Read

According to the Indian Cotton Balance Sheet by Cotton Association of India, the total cotton supply for India for the season beginning from October 1, 2022 is expected to be 350.18 lakh bales, 35 lakh bales less than the previous year.

More Stories on
commodities
cotton

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-08-2023 at 03:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS