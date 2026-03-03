Here's the live share price of Committed Cargo Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Committed Cargo Care has gained 19.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.55%.
Committed Cargo Care’s current P/E of 24.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Committed Cargo Care
|7.86
|6.60
|-6.67
|-19.23
|0.55
|34.61
|19.52
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, Committed Cargo Care has gained 0.55% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Committed Cargo Care has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|207.55
|208.84
|10
|197.74
|204.29
|20
|198.41
|201.18
|50
|203.86
|204.39
|100
|217.5
|209.09
|200
|218.77
|196.61
In the latest quarter, Committed Cargo Care saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.74%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Committed Cargo Care fact sheet for more information
Committed Cargo Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL1998PLC096746 and registration number is 096746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 191.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Committed Cargo Care is ₹210.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Committed Cargo Care is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Committed Cargo Care is ₹243.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Committed Cargo Care are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Committed Cargo Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Committed Cargo Care is ₹274.05 and 52-week low of Committed Cargo Care is ₹174.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Committed Cargo Care has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.6% for the past month, -6.67% over 3 months, 0.55% over 1 year, 34.61% across 3 years, and 19.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Committed Cargo Care are 24.30 and 3.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.