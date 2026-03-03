Facebook Pixel Code
Committed Cargo Care Share Price

NSE
BSE

COMMITTED CARGO CARE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Committed Cargo Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹210.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Committed Cargo Care Price Performance

₹210.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹174.25₹274.05
₹210.00
Prev. Close
₹210.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Committed Cargo Care has gained 19.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.55%.

Committed Cargo Care’s current P/E of 24.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Committed Cargo Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Committed Cargo Care		7.866.60-6.67-19.230.5534.6119.52
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39

Over the last one year, Committed Cargo Care has gained 0.55% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Committed Cargo Care has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

Committed Cargo Care Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Committed Cargo Care saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.74%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Committed Cargo Care

Committed Cargo Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL1998PLC096746 and registration number is 096746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 191.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Nitin Bharal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Singh Bisht
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yash Pal Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shaman Chaudhry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satpal Kumar Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurinder Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Committed Cargo Care Share Price

What is the share price of Committed Cargo Care?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Committed Cargo Care is ₹210.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Committed Cargo Care?

The Committed Cargo Care is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Committed Cargo Care?

The market cap of Committed Cargo Care is ₹243.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Committed Cargo Care?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Committed Cargo Care are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Committed Cargo Care?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Committed Cargo Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Committed Cargo Care is ₹274.05 and 52-week low of Committed Cargo Care is ₹174.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Committed Cargo Care performed historically in terms of returns?

The Committed Cargo Care has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.6% for the past month, -6.67% over 3 months, 0.55% over 1 year, 34.61% across 3 years, and 19.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Committed Cargo Care?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Committed Cargo Care are 24.30 and 3.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

