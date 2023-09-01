Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.73
|6.56
|-11.13
|47.33
|106.58
|1,043.20
|187.20
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Comfort Intech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DD1994PLC001678 and registration number is 001678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Comfort Intech Ltd. is ₹150.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Comfort Intech Ltd. is 24.3 and PB ratio of Comfort Intech Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Intech Ltd. is ₹4.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Intech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Intech Ltd. is ₹5.94 and 52-week low of Comfort Intech Ltd. is ₹1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.