Here's the live share price of Comfort Intech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Comfort Intech
|-5.61
|14.09
|-12.18
|-0.61
|-24.51
|12.97
|27.92
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Comfort Intech has declined 24.51% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Comfort Intech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.36
|6.4
|10
|5.92
|6.21
|20
|5.77
|6.03
|50
|5.93
|6.1
|100
|6.56
|6.39
|200
|6.75
|6.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Comfort Intech saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Comfort Intech - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Comfort Intech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 16, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Comfort Intech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 15, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Comfort Intech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 15, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Comfort Intech - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Comfort Intech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DD1994PLC001678 and registration number is 001678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Intech is ₹6.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Comfort Intech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Comfort Intech is ₹209.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Comfort Intech are ₹6.93 and ₹6.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Intech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Intech is ₹9.10 and 52-week low of Comfort Intech is ₹5.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Comfort Intech has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 14.09% for the past month, -12.18% over 3 months, -24.51% over 1 year, 12.97% across 3 years, and 27.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comfort Intech are -66.13 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.
Source: Dion Global