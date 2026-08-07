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Comfort Intech Share Price

NSE
BSE

COMFORT INTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Comfort Intech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.56 Closed
-0.76₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Comfort Intech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.42₹6.93
₹6.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.16₹9.10
₹6.56
Open Price
₹6.93
Prev. Close
₹6.61
Volume
36,911

Source: Dion Global

Comfort Intech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Comfort Intech		-5.6114.09-12.18-0.61-24.5112.9727.92
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Comfort Intech has declined 24.51% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Comfort Intech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Comfort Intech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Comfort Intech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.366.4
105.926.21
205.776.03
505.936.1
1006.566.39
2006.756.94

Source: Dion Global

Comfort Intech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Comfort Intech saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Comfort Intech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTComfort Intech - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 10, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTComfort Intech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 16, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTComfort Intech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 15, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTComfort Intech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 15, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTComfort Intech - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Comfort Intech

Comfort Intech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DD1994PLC001678 and registration number is 001678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Anil Agrawal
    Non Exe. Non Ind Chairperson
  • Mrs. Apeksha Kadam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milin Jagdish Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiten Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vibhor Kala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Comfort Intech Share Price

What is the share price of Comfort Intech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Intech is ₹6.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Comfort Intech?

The Comfort Intech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Intech?

The market cap of Comfort Intech is ₹209.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Comfort Intech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Comfort Intech are ₹6.93 and ₹6.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comfort Intech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Intech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Intech is ₹9.10 and 52-week low of Comfort Intech is ₹5.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Comfort Intech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Comfort Intech has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 14.09% for the past month, -12.18% over 3 months, -24.51% over 1 year, 12.97% across 3 years, and 27.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Comfort Intech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comfort Intech are -66.13 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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