What is the share price of Comfort Intech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Intech is ₹6.56 as on .

What kind of stock is Comfort Intech? The Comfort Intech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Intech? The market cap of Comfort Intech is ₹209.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Comfort Intech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Comfort Intech are ₹6.93 and ₹6.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comfort Intech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Intech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Intech is ₹9.10 and 52-week low of Comfort Intech is ₹5.16 as on .

How has the Comfort Intech performed historically in terms of returns? The Comfort Intech has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 14.09% for the past month, -12.18% over 3 months, -24.51% over 1 year, 12.97% across 3 years, and 27.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Comfort Intech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comfort Intech are -66.13 and 1.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global