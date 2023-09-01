What is the Market Cap of Comfort Intech Ltd.? The market cap of Comfort Intech Ltd. is ₹150.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Comfort Intech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Comfort Intech Ltd. is 24.3 and PB ratio of Comfort Intech Ltd. is 1.42 as on .

What is the share price of Comfort Intech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Intech Ltd. is ₹4.71 as on .