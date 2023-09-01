Follow Us

Comfort Intech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COMFORT INTECH LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.71 Closed
2.390.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Comfort Intech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.56₹4.80
₹4.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.98₹5.94
₹4.71
Open Price
₹4.60
Prev. Close
₹4.60
Volume
5,91,318

Comfort Intech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.82
  • R24.93
  • R35.06
  • Pivot
    4.69
  • S14.58
  • S24.45
  • S34.34

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.994.63
  • 1021.054.65
  • 2021.274.65
  • 5022.414.57
  • 10023.724.29
  • 20025.283.81

Comfort Intech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.736.56-11.1347.33106.581,043.20187.20
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Comfort Intech Ltd. Share Holdings

Comfort Intech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Comfort Intech Ltd.

Comfort Intech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DD1994PLC001678 and registration number is 001678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Anil Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milin Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Apeksha Kadam
    Additional Executive Director

FAQs on Comfort Intech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Intech Ltd.?

The market cap of Comfort Intech Ltd. is ₹150.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Comfort Intech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Comfort Intech Ltd. is 24.3 and PB ratio of Comfort Intech Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Comfort Intech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Intech Ltd. is ₹4.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comfort Intech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Intech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Intech Ltd. is ₹5.94 and 52-week low of Comfort Intech Ltd. is ₹1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

