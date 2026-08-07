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Comfort Fincap Share Price

NSE
BSE

COMFORT FINCAP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Comfort Fincap along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.34 Closed
-1.61₹ -0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Comfort Fincap Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.05₹7.50
₹7.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.06₹9.38
₹7.34
Open Price
₹7.47
Prev. Close
₹7.46
Volume
26,850

Source: Dion Global

Comfort Fincap Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Comfort Fincap		-2.26-2.00-7.67-4.55-17.341.071.27
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Comfort Fincap has declined 17.34% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Comfort Fincap has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Comfort Fincap Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Comfort Fincap Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.517.45
107.527.45
207.47.43
507.387.43
1007.467.49
2007.67.72

Source: Dion Global

Comfort Fincap Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Comfort Fincap remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Comfort Fincap Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTComfort Fincap - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 11, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTComfort Fincap - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTComfort Fincap - Intimation For Receipt Of Trading Approval For 80,50,000 Equity Shares Issued On Preferential Basis.
Jun 15, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTComfort Fincap - Intimation For Receipt Of Listing Approval For 80,50,000 Equity Shares Issued On Preferential Basis.
Jun 08, 2026, 04:54 PM IST ISTComfort Fincap - Intimation For Receipt Of Trading Approval For 25,00,000 Equity Shares Issued On Preferential Basis.

Source: Dion Global

About Comfort Fincap

Comfort Fincap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923WB1982PLC035441 and registration number is 035441. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Agrawal
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milin Jagdish Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Apeksha Kadam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Comfort Fincap Share Price

What is the share price of Comfort Fincap?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Fincap is ₹7.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Comfort Fincap?

The Comfort Fincap is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Fincap?

The market cap of Comfort Fincap is ₹64.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Comfort Fincap?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Comfort Fincap are ₹7.50 and ₹7.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comfort Fincap?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Fincap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Fincap is ₹9.38 and 52-week low of Comfort Fincap is ₹6.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Comfort Fincap performed historically in terms of returns?

The Comfort Fincap has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, -7.67% over 3 months, -17.34% over 1 year, 1.07% across 3 years, and 1.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Comfort Fincap?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comfort Fincap are 8.57 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Comfort Fincap News

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