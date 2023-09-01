Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Comfort Fincap Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COMFORT FINCAP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.92 Closed
1.760.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Comfort Fincap Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.80₹6.93
₹6.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.47₹25.26
₹6.92
Open Price
₹6.93
Prev. Close
₹6.80
Volume
18,920

Comfort Fincap Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.97
  • R27.01
  • R37.1
  • Pivot
    6.88
  • S16.84
  • S26.75
  • S36.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 567.686.87
  • 1067.396.91
  • 2063.976.97
  • 5057.187.23
  • 10049.858.32
  • 20040.099.74

Comfort Fincap Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.29-9.541.32-67.50-31.21789.46106.57
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Comfort Fincap Ltd. Share Holdings

Comfort Fincap Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Comfort Fincap Ltd.

Comfort Fincap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923WB1982PLC035441 and registration number is 035441. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Agrawal
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milin Jagdish Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Apeksha Kadam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Comfort Fincap Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Fincap Ltd.?

The market cap of Comfort Fincap Ltd. is ₹37.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Comfort Fincap Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Comfort Fincap Ltd. is 7.31 and PB ratio of Comfort Fincap Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Comfort Fincap Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Fincap Ltd. is ₹6.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comfort Fincap Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Fincap Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Fincap Ltd. is ₹25.26 and 52-week low of Comfort Fincap Ltd. is ₹6.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data