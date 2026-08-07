Here's the live share price of Comfort Fincap along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Comfort Fincap
|-2.26
|-2.00
|-7.67
|-4.55
|-17.34
|1.07
|1.27
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Comfort Fincap has declined 17.34% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Comfort Fincap has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.51
|7.45
|10
|7.52
|7.45
|20
|7.4
|7.43
|50
|7.38
|7.43
|100
|7.46
|7.49
|200
|7.6
|7.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Comfort Fincap remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Comfort Fincap - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Comfort Fincap - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Comfort Fincap - Intimation For Receipt Of Trading Approval For 80,50,000 Equity Shares Issued On Preferential Basis.
|Jun 15, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Comfort Fincap - Intimation For Receipt Of Listing Approval For 80,50,000 Equity Shares Issued On Preferential Basis.
|Jun 08, 2026, 04:54 PM IST IST
|Comfort Fincap - Intimation For Receipt Of Trading Approval For 25,00,000 Equity Shares Issued On Preferential Basis.
Source: Dion Global
Comfort Fincap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923WB1982PLC035441 and registration number is 035441. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Fincap is ₹7.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Comfort Fincap is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Comfort Fincap is ₹64.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Comfort Fincap are ₹7.50 and ₹7.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Fincap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Fincap is ₹9.38 and 52-week low of Comfort Fincap is ₹6.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Comfort Fincap has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, -7.67% over 3 months, -17.34% over 1 year, 1.07% across 3 years, and 1.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comfort Fincap are 8.57 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global