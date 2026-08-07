What is the share price of Comfort Fincap? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Fincap is ₹7.34 as on .

What kind of stock is Comfort Fincap? The Comfort Fincap is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Fincap? The market cap of Comfort Fincap is ₹64.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Comfort Fincap? Today’s highest and lowest price of Comfort Fincap are ₹7.50 and ₹7.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comfort Fincap? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Fincap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Fincap is ₹9.38 and 52-week low of Comfort Fincap is ₹6.06 as on .

How has the Comfort Fincap performed historically in terms of returns? The Comfort Fincap has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, -7.67% over 3 months, -17.34% over 1 year, 1.07% across 3 years, and 1.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Comfort Fincap? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comfort Fincap are 8.57 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global