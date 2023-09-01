Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.29
|-9.54
|1.32
|-67.50
|-31.21
|789.46
|106.57
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Comfort Fincap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923WB1982PLC035441 and registration number is 035441. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Comfort Fincap Ltd. is ₹37.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Comfort Fincap Ltd. is 7.31 and PB ratio of Comfort Fincap Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Fincap Ltd. is ₹6.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Fincap Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Fincap Ltd. is ₹25.26 and 52-week low of Comfort Fincap Ltd. is ₹6.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.