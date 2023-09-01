Follow Us

Comfort Commotrade Ltd. Share Price

COMFORT COMMOTRADE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.95 Closed
0.180.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Comfort Commotrade Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.27₹17.00
₹16.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.03₹24.35
₹16.95
Open Price
₹16.95
Prev. Close
₹16.92
Volume
24,384

Comfort Commotrade Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.21
  • R217.47
  • R317.94
  • Pivot
    16.74
  • S116.48
  • S216.01
  • S315.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.716.82
  • 1011.7616.88
  • 2011.7917.04
  • 5013.2917.53
  • 10014.0617.97
  • 20016.0317.82

Comfort Commotrade Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.89-2.70-13.52-20.8719.37952.80229.77
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Comfort Commotrade Ltd. Share Holdings

Comfort Commotrade Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Comfort Commotrade Ltd.

Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311MH2007PLC175688 and registration number is 175688. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Apeksha Kadam
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Pathak
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankur Agrawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Milin Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Comfort Commotrade Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Commotrade Ltd.?

The market cap of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is ₹16.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Comfort Commotrade Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is 15.81 and PB ratio of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Comfort Commotrade Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is ₹16.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comfort Commotrade Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Commotrade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is ₹24.35 and 52-week low of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is ₹11.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

