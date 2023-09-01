Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311MH2007PLC175688 and registration number is 175688. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is ₹16.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is 15.81 and PB ratio of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is ₹16.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Commotrade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is ₹24.35 and 52-week low of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is ₹11.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.