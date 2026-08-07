Here's the live share price of Comfort Commotrade along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Comfort Commotrade
|2.89
|2.82
|-13.61
|-9.31
|-50.37
|-3.92
|8.88
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Comfort Commotrade has declined 50.37% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Comfort Commotrade has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.16
|14.93
|10
|15.09
|14.99
|20
|15.01
|14.94
|50
|14.62
|14.87
|100
|14.6
|15.36
|200
|16.94
|17.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Comfort Commotrade saw a rise in promoter holding to 52.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Comfort Commotrade - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Comfort Commotrade - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Comfort Commotrade - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On Friday, May 29, 2026.
|May 25, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Comfort Commotrade - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended March
|Apr 23, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Comfort Commotrade - Intimation Regarding Second 100 Days Campaign - "Saksham Niveshak".
Source: Dion Global
Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311MH2007PLC175688 and registration number is 175688. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -14.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Commotrade is ₹15.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Comfort Commotrade is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Comfort Commotrade is ₹15.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Comfort Commotrade are ₹15.30 and ₹14.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Commotrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Commotrade is ₹34.50 and 52-week low of Comfort Commotrade is ₹11.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Comfort Commotrade has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 2.82% for the past month, -13.61% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, -3.92% across 3 years, and 8.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comfort Commotrade are -1.26 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global