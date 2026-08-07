What is the share price of Comfort Commotrade? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Commotrade is ₹15.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Comfort Commotrade? The Comfort Commotrade is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Commotrade? The market cap of Comfort Commotrade is ₹15.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Comfort Commotrade? Today’s highest and lowest price of Comfort Commotrade are ₹15.30 and ₹14.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comfort Commotrade? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Commotrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Commotrade is ₹34.50 and 52-week low of Comfort Commotrade is ₹11.08 as on .

How has the Comfort Commotrade performed historically in terms of returns? The Comfort Commotrade has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 2.82% for the past month, -13.61% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, -3.92% across 3 years, and 8.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Comfort Commotrade? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comfort Commotrade are -1.26 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global