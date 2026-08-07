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Comfort Commotrade Share Price

NSE
BSE

COMFORT COMMOTRADE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Comfort Commotrade along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.30 Closed
3.59₹ 0.53
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Comfort Commotrade Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.55₹15.30
₹15.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.08₹34.50
₹15.30
Open Price
₹15.30
Prev. Close
₹14.77
Volume
11,437

Source: Dion Global

Comfort Commotrade Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Comfort Commotrade		2.892.82-13.61-9.31-50.37-3.928.88
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Comfort Commotrade has declined 50.37% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Comfort Commotrade has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Comfort Commotrade Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Comfort Commotrade Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.1614.93
1015.0914.99
2015.0114.94
5014.6214.87
10014.615.36
20016.9417.66

Source: Dion Global

Comfort Commotrade Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Comfort Commotrade saw a rise in promoter holding to 52.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Comfort Commotrade Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTComfort Commotrade - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTComfort Commotrade - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTComfort Commotrade - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On Friday, May 29, 2026.
May 25, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTComfort Commotrade - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended March
Apr 23, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTComfort Commotrade - Intimation Regarding Second 100 Days Campaign - "Saksham Niveshak".

Source: Dion Global

About Comfort Commotrade

Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311MH2007PLC175688 and registration number is 175688. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -14.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Apeksha Santosh Kadam
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Pathak
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankur Anil Agrawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Milin Jagdish Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Comfort Commotrade Share Price

What is the share price of Comfort Commotrade?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Commotrade is ₹15.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Comfort Commotrade?

The Comfort Commotrade is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Comfort Commotrade?

The market cap of Comfort Commotrade is ₹15.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Comfort Commotrade?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Comfort Commotrade are ₹15.30 and ₹14.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Comfort Commotrade?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Comfort Commotrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Comfort Commotrade is ₹34.50 and 52-week low of Comfort Commotrade is ₹11.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Comfort Commotrade performed historically in terms of returns?

The Comfort Commotrade has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 2.82% for the past month, -13.61% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, -3.92% across 3 years, and 8.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Comfort Commotrade?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Comfort Commotrade are -1.26 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Comfort Commotrade News

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