What is the Market Cap of Comfort Commotrade Ltd.? The market cap of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is ₹16.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Comfort Commotrade Ltd.? P/E ratio of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is 15.81 and PB ratio of Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is 0.63 as on .

What is the share price of Comfort Commotrade Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Comfort Commotrade Ltd. is ₹16.95 as on .