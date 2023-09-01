What is the Market Cap of Colorchips New Media Ltd.? The market cap of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is ₹42.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Colorchips New Media Ltd.? P/E ratio of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is -60.63 and PB ratio of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is 1.41 as on .

What is the share price of Colorchips New Media Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colorchips New Media Ltd. is ₹5.02 as on .