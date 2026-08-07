Here's the live share price of Colorchips New Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Colorchips New Media
|-1.22
|-14.61
|-27.45
|-23.77
|-34.58
|17.29
|1.80
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Colorchips New Media has declined 34.58% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Colorchips New Media has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.35
|10.58
|10
|9.97
|10.5
|20
|10.8
|10.78
|50
|12.07
|11.73
|100
|13.02
|12.7
|200
|14.43
|14.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Colorchips New Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Colorchips New Media - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Colorchips New Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 18, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Colorchips New Media - Financials Results
|May 30, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Colorchips New Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 26, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Colorchips New Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
Source: Dion Global
Colorchips New Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110TG1985PLC051404 and registration number is 051404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colorchips New Media is ₹10.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Colorchips New Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Colorchips New Media is ₹17.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Colorchips New Media are ₹11.18 and ₹10.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colorchips New Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colorchips New Media is ₹23.63 and 52-week low of Colorchips New Media is ₹9.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Colorchips New Media has shown returns of 1.45% over the past day, -14.61% for the past month, -27.45% over 3 months, -34.58% over 1 year, 17.29% across 3 years, and 1.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Colorchips New Media are -10.37 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global