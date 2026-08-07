What is the share price of Colorchips New Media? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colorchips New Media is ₹10.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Colorchips New Media? The Colorchips New Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Colorchips New Media? The market cap of Colorchips New Media is ₹17.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Colorchips New Media? Today’s highest and lowest price of Colorchips New Media are ₹11.18 and ₹10.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Colorchips New Media? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colorchips New Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colorchips New Media is ₹23.63 and 52-week low of Colorchips New Media is ₹9.05 as on .

How has the Colorchips New Media performed historically in terms of returns? The Colorchips New Media has shown returns of 1.45% over the past day, -14.61% for the past month, -27.45% over 3 months, -34.58% over 1 year, 17.29% across 3 years, and 1.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Colorchips New Media? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Colorchips New Media are -10.37 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global