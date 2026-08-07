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Colorchips New Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

COLORCHIPS NEW MEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Colorchips New Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.52 Closed
1.45₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Colorchips New Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.24₹11.18
₹10.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.05₹23.63
₹10.52
Open Price
₹10.60
Prev. Close
₹10.37
Volume
11,622

Source: Dion Global

Colorchips New Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Colorchips New Media		-1.22-14.61-27.45-23.77-34.5817.291.80
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Colorchips New Media has declined 34.58% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Colorchips New Media has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Colorchips New Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Colorchips New Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.3510.58
109.9710.5
2010.810.78
5012.0711.73
10013.0212.7
20014.4314.02

Source: Dion Global

Colorchips New Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Colorchips New Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Colorchips New Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTColorchips New Media - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTColorchips New Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 18, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTColorchips New Media - Financials Results
May 30, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTColorchips New Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 26, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTColorchips New Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director

Source: Dion Global

About Colorchips New Media

Colorchips New Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110TG1985PLC051404 and registration number is 051404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Krishnapriya Vincent
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siram R L V N Kishore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Ramdorai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shankar Ravi Chaganti
    Managing Director

FAQs on Colorchips New Media Share Price

What is the share price of Colorchips New Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colorchips New Media is ₹10.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Colorchips New Media?

The Colorchips New Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Colorchips New Media?

The market cap of Colorchips New Media is ₹17.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Colorchips New Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Colorchips New Media are ₹11.18 and ₹10.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Colorchips New Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colorchips New Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colorchips New Media is ₹23.63 and 52-week low of Colorchips New Media is ₹9.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Colorchips New Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The Colorchips New Media has shown returns of 1.45% over the past day, -14.61% for the past month, -27.45% over 3 months, -34.58% over 1 year, 17.29% across 3 years, and 1.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Colorchips New Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Colorchips New Media are -10.37 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Colorchips New Media News

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