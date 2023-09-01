Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-14.33
|-23.82
|-28.49
|-48.51
|-79.00
|256.03
|-67.65
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Colorchips New Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110TG1985PLC051404 and registration number is 051404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is ₹42.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is -60.63 and PB ratio of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colorchips New Media Ltd. is ₹5.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colorchips New Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is ₹32.01 and 52-week low of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is ₹4.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.