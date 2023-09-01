Follow Us

COLORCHIPS NEW MEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.02 Closed
4.80.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Colorchips New Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.56₹5.02
₹5.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.79₹32.01
₹5.02
Open Price
₹4.56
Prev. Close
₹4.79
Volume
33,58,657

Colorchips New Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.17
  • R25.33
  • R35.63
  • Pivot
    4.87
  • S14.71
  • S24.41
  • S34.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.175.28
  • 1017.135.66
  • 2018.376.03
  • 5020.626.53
  • 10014.497.26
  • 20010.658.44

Colorchips New Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-14.33-23.82-28.49-48.51-79.00256.03-67.65
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Colorchips New Media Ltd. Share Holdings

Colorchips New Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Colorchips New Media Ltd.

Colorchips New Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110TG1985PLC051404 and registration number is 051404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramabhotla Srinivasa Sudhish
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Srinivasa Murthy Banda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Krishnapriya Vincent
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siram R L V N Kishore
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Colorchips New Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Colorchips New Media Ltd.?

The market cap of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is ₹42.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Colorchips New Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is -60.63 and PB ratio of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Colorchips New Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colorchips New Media Ltd. is ₹5.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Colorchips New Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colorchips New Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is ₹32.01 and 52-week low of Colorchips New Media Ltd. is ₹4.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

