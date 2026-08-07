Here's the live share price of Colinz Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Colinz Laboratories
|1.71
|19.14
|68.48
|38.24
|88.86
|29.56
|30.31
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.1
|34.86
|34.5
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.3
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.1
|-4.05
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.8
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.2
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.9
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Colinz Laboratories has gained 88.86% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Colinz Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.43
|80.15
|10
|80.6
|79.88
|20
|77.21
|78.14
|50
|68.52
|70.84
|100
|56.95
|63.26
|200
|52.8
|57.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Colinz Laboratories saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Colinz Laboratories - Updates on Open Offer
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Colinz Laboratories - Letter of Offer
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Colinz Laboratories - Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Was Held On Thursday, 30Th July, 2026 At 03:30 P.M. The Bo
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Colinz Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Was Held On Thursday, 30Th July,
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Colinz Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Date Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (LODR
Source: Dion Global
Colinz Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1986PLC041128 and registration number is 041128. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colinz Laboratories is ₹83.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Colinz Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Colinz Laboratories is ₹21.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Colinz Laboratories are ₹85.99 and ₹77.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colinz Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colinz Laboratories is ₹87.91 and 52-week low of Colinz Laboratories is ₹36.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Colinz Laboratories has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 19.14% for the past month, 68.48% over 3 months, 88.86% over 1 year, 29.56% across 3 years, and 30.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Colinz Laboratories are 7.51 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global