Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Colinz Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COLINZ LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.00 Closed
-0.19-0.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Colinz Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.10₹43.10
₹41.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.60₹61.15
₹41.00
Open Price
₹43.10
Prev. Close
₹41.08
Volume
1,649

Colinz Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.03
  • R245.07
  • R347.03
  • Pivot
    41.07
  • S139.03
  • S237.07
  • S335.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.2440.26
  • 1048.0639.48
  • 2045.9338.58
  • 5042.5737.81
  • 10036.9238.18
  • 20032.8238.48

Colinz Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.7610.5113.8910.8120.77382.35358.10
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Colinz Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Colinz Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Colinz Laboratories Ltd.

Colinz Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1986PLC041128 and registration number is 041128. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N K Menon
    Whole Time Director
  • CA. Vasant K Bhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Krishna Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mani L S
    Director

FAQs on Colinz Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Colinz Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Colinz Laboratories Ltd. is ₹10.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Colinz Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Colinz Laboratories Ltd. is 22.07 and PB ratio of Colinz Laboratories Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Colinz Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colinz Laboratories Ltd. is ₹41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Colinz Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colinz Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colinz Laboratories Ltd. is ₹61.15 and 52-week low of Colinz Laboratories Ltd. is ₹31.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data