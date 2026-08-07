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Colinz Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

COLINZ LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Colinz Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.40 Closed
1.77₹ 1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Colinz Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.86₹85.99
₹83.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.11₹87.91
₹83.40
Open Price
₹85.99
Prev. Close
₹81.95
Volume
1,610

Source: Dion Global

Colinz Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Colinz Laboratories		1.7119.1468.4838.2488.8629.5630.31
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.134.8634.528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.36.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.1-4.0510.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.391517.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.9-0.380.94-1.815.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.41.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.1
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.24.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.912.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Colinz Laboratories has gained 88.86% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Colinz Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Colinz Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Colinz Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.4380.15
1080.679.88
2077.2178.14
5068.5270.84
10056.9563.26
20052.857.25

Source: Dion Global

Colinz Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Colinz Laboratories saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Colinz Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTColinz Laboratories - Updates on Open Offer
Jul 31, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTColinz Laboratories - Letter of Offer
Jul 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTColinz Laboratories - Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Was Held On Thursday, 30Th July, 2026 At 03:30 P.M. The Bo
Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTColinz Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Was Held On Thursday, 30Th July,
Jul 18, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTColinz Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Date Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Colinz Laboratories

Colinz Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1986PLC041128 and registration number is 041128. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N K Menon
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. A Krishna Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mani L S
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Baptist Bernard Dias
    Independent Director

FAQs on Colinz Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Colinz Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colinz Laboratories is ₹83.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Colinz Laboratories?

The Colinz Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Colinz Laboratories?

The market cap of Colinz Laboratories is ₹21.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Colinz Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Colinz Laboratories are ₹85.99 and ₹77.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Colinz Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colinz Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colinz Laboratories is ₹87.91 and 52-week low of Colinz Laboratories is ₹36.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Colinz Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Colinz Laboratories has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 19.14% for the past month, 68.48% over 3 months, 88.86% over 1 year, 29.56% across 3 years, and 30.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Colinz Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Colinz Laboratories are 7.51 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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