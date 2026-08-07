What is the share price of Colinz Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colinz Laboratories is ₹83.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Colinz Laboratories? The Colinz Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Colinz Laboratories? The market cap of Colinz Laboratories is ₹21.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Colinz Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Colinz Laboratories are ₹85.99 and ₹77.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Colinz Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colinz Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colinz Laboratories is ₹87.91 and 52-week low of Colinz Laboratories is ₹36.11 as on .

How has the Colinz Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Colinz Laboratories has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 19.14% for the past month, 68.48% over 3 months, 88.86% over 1 year, 29.56% across 3 years, and 30.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Colinz Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Colinz Laboratories are 7.51 and 2.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global