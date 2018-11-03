Colgate Palmolive rating ‘Hold’: Q2 results in line with estimates

By: | Updated: November 3, 2018 12:24 AM

We maintain that Colgate’s market share loss has largely bottomed out, but improvement is likely to be gradual.

Colgate’s strategy of focusing on the naturals’ portfolio has evinced an encouraging response.

Colgate Palmolive’s Q2FY19 y-o-y revenue, Ebitda and PAT growth of 7.7%, 9.6% and 10.6%, respectively, came in line with our estimates. Overall volumes grew 7% y-o-y—with toothpaste volume growth (incl. exports) at 5-6% and the same for toothbrush at 9–10%. Steady market share of 52.5% in Jan–Sept, 2018 is encouraging. Colgate’s natural portfolio, Colgate Swarna Vedshakti, has been doing well across markets. We understand Patanjali has increased trade promotions, but remain confident of Colgate’s ability to counter the same (with likely impact on gross margin). We maintain that Colgate’s market share loss has largely bottomed out, but improvement is likely to be gradual. Maintain Hold.


Toothpaste volumes soft

Colgate’s strategy of focusing on the naturals’ portfolio has evinced an encouraging response. Colgate has taken 3% price hikes; positive impact of the same should be partly reflected in H2FY19. In light of the aggressive ad spend from Dabur and HUL, ad spend at Colgate rose 16.5% y-o-y, a strategy we concur with. Gross margin expanded 136bp y-o-y; however, Ebitda margin increased merely 51bp y-o-y.
Naturals help stabilise market share
In light of Colgate’s market share stabilising, we believe growth ahead would come from: (i) keener focus on herbal-based products, good traction in Colgate active salt and new campaigns; and (ii) recent launches of Palmolive range of soap bars.

Outlook: Gradual improvement
We expect Colgate’s innovation funnel and brand investments to keep flowing. However, rising promotional intensity is a monitorable.The stock is trading at 34.7x FY20e EPS. We retain the PE at 38x FY20e, which yields our TP of `1,206.

