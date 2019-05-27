Colgate Palmolive announces special interim dividend of Rs 8 per share

The board of Colgate Palmolive (India) on Monday announced a special interim dividend of Rs 8 per share for the shareholders, even as the firm recorded growth in both profit and revenue but decline in margin in the quarter ended March 2019. The FMCG firm had earlier declared the first interim dividend of Rs 8 per share on October 29, 2018. The company reported a 4.7 per cent on year rise in profit of Rs 197.6 crore as against Rs 188.8 crore in Q4. The second interim dividend of Rs 7 per share was announced \u00a0on March 29, 2019. The revenue stood at Rs 1,154 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 1,092, Colgate Palmolive said in an exchange filing. EBITDA was recorded at Rs 310.7 crore in the January-March quarter as against Rs 308 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The margin fell to 26.9 per cent when compared with 28.2 per cent in the year ago period, the company also said. Also read: Modi 2.0 could propel Sensex to 60,000 in 5 years, says BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan Meanwhile, in the third quarter, the FMCG firm had posted 2.6 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 192.1 crore as against Rs 171 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.The revenue was up 6.4 percent at Rs 1,099 crore as against Rs 1,033 crore. In the third quarter, the operating profit or EBITDA was reported higher by 11 percent at Rs 314.1 crore when compared with Rs 283 crore. The margin then stood at 28.6 percent as against 27.4 per cent. The shares of Colgate Palmolive ended the trade at Rs 1180.00, up 18.20, or 1.57 per cent on BSE.