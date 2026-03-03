Facebook Pixel Code
Colab Platforms Share Price

NSE
BSE

COLAB PLATFORMS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Colab Platforms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹172.90 Closed
-0.97₹ -1.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Colab Platforms Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹172.90₹172.90
₹172.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.40₹204.60
₹172.90
Open Price
₹172.90
Prev. Close
₹174.60
Volume
571

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Colab Platforms has gained 177.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 440.90%.

Colab Platforms’s current P/E of 737.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Colab Platforms Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Colab Platforms		0-2.92-11.20101.07420.00282.67177.94
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Colab Platforms has gained 420.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Colab Platforms has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Colab Platforms Financials

Colab Platforms Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5178.11178.13
10182.63181.74
20190.35182.09
50162.7161.56
100114.97129.78
20080.2694.27

Colab Platforms Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Colab Platforms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Colab Platforms Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 12:37 AM ISTColab Platforms - Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Under The Name And Style Of "Colab Global Ventures Private Limited
Feb 19, 2026, 9:15 PM ISTColab Platforms - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Feb 14, 2026, 2:14 AM ISTColab Platforms - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results As On 31St December 202
Feb 14, 2026, 2:11 AM ISTColab Platforms - Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results As On 31St December 2025
Feb 05, 2026, 8:21 PM ISTColab Platforms - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial

About Colab Platforms

Colab Platforms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1989PLC038194 and registration number is 038194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Jadhav
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Puneet Singh Chandhok
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amardeep Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Latesh Poojary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anupriya Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Colab Platforms Share Price

What is the share price of Colab Platforms?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colab Platforms is ₹172.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Colab Platforms?

The Colab Platforms is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Colab Platforms?

The market cap of Colab Platforms is ₹3,527.16 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Colab Platforms?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Colab Platforms are ₹172.90 and ₹172.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Colab Platforms?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colab Platforms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colab Platforms is ₹204.60 and 52-week low of Colab Platforms is ₹24.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Colab Platforms performed historically in terms of returns?

The Colab Platforms has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, -4.82% for the past month, -12.08% over 3 months, 440.9% over 1 year, 276.2% across 3 years, and 177.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Colab Platforms?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Colab Platforms are 737.63 and 124.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.01 per annum.

