Here's the live share price of Colab Platforms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Colab Platforms has gained 177.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 440.90%.

Colab Platforms’s current P/E of 737.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.