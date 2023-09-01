What is the Market Cap of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.? The market cap of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is ₹43.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.? P/E ratio of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is 45.03 and PB ratio of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is 2.17 as on .

What is the share price of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is ₹42.33 as on .