COLAB CLOUD PLATFORMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.33 Closed
-8.46-3.91
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.62₹50.00
₹42.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.30₹76.55
₹42.33
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹46.24
Volume
52,107

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148
  • R253.19
  • R356.38
  • Pivot
    44.81
  • S139.62
  • S236.43
  • S331.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.3245.83
  • 1037.8846.3
  • 2040.3846.93
  • 5023.6749.45
  • 10011.8451.4
  • 2005.9250.79

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-13.56-6.66-22.90-34.83-5.83103.02167.91
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. Share Holdings

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1989PLC038194 and registration number is 038194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Motibhai Jaksibhai Rabari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kalpesh Gunaji Medhekar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Subhash Anant Nagam
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chandni Solanki
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Udaybhai Arvindbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.?

The market cap of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is ₹43.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is 45.03 and PB ratio of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is ₹42.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is ₹76.55 and 52-week low of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is ₹34.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

