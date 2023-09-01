Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1989PLC038194 and registration number is 038194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is ₹43.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is 45.03 and PB ratio of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is ₹42.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is ₹76.55 and 52-week low of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is ₹34.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.