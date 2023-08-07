Cognizant: Strong deal win momentum continues; company to unlock potential with NextGen programme in FY24-25

Cognizant (CTSH) reported Q2 revenue of $4.89 billion, which was down 0.1% y-o-y in constant currency (cc) but fell within the top end of its guided range. The growth included a significant inorganic contribution of +130 bps y-o-y. The primary driver of revenue growth was Europe, experiencing a 6.3% y-o-y growth in geographies and a 3.7% y-o-y growth in verticals, both in CC. The company’s adjusted Ebit margin stood at 14.2%, showing a decrease of 40 bps q-o-q but surpassing Bloomberg’s expectation of 13.3%. PAT reached $580 million, reflecting a 3.0% y-o-y increase.

CTSH’s trailing 12-month bookings reached $26.4 billion, showing a 14% y-o-y increase. In Q2, bookings were up by 17% y-o-y, with an impressive book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x. Q2’s order bookings featured five large deals exceeding $100 million in size, including two net new deal wins. However, the company’s management acknowledged that they are observing softness in smaller, shorter-duration contracts due to weaker discretionary spending.

In the Q2 of FY23, the adjusted Ebit margin stood at 14.2%, experiencing a 40 bps decline compared to the previous quarter and a 130 bps decline y-o-y. However, this decline was partially due to the exclusion of a 240 bps impact from the NextGen program. The headwinds from salary hikes were partly mitigated by favourable currency movements, higher utilisation rates, and a 60 bps benefit from a one-time insurance recovery. Looking ahead, we believe that Cognizant has opportunities to improve utilisation rates and achieve potential savings from the NextGen programme in the forecasted years FY24-25.

Also Read Cipla soars on buzz of Blackstone stake buy

CTSH management has revealed its strategy for Gen AI, which involves harnessing the power of third-party foundational models and enriching them using CTSH’s platforms and intellectual property. To achieve this goal, CTSH plans to allocate $1 billion for the enhancement of its AI capabilities over the next three years.