Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COFFEE DAY ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹52.70 Closed
12.735.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.90₹53.85
₹52.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.35₹73.50
₹52.70
Open Price
₹46.70
Prev. Close
₹46.75
Volume
2,86,95,504

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.8
  • R258.8
  • R363.75
  • Pivot
    50.85
  • S147.85
  • S242.9
  • S339.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.5145.22
  • 1050.4543.71
  • 2052.3841.64
  • 5053.5239.4
  • 10049.2838.66
  • 20052.3840.14

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.8657.1443.0950.005.9214.53-80.38
8.206.997.1934.6543.93324.26220.80
4.303.172.9414.24-18.2017.7265.75
16.8431.0127.1671.9672.18215.6957.18
7.262.2616.2948.7147.98161.38241.59
3.3411.8724.5848.1566.31241.4585.12
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0017.1431.2145.4150.90228.77139.48
0.6311.3619.2820.77-2.0259.95-1.33
-0.06-0.2714.00-1.71-38.7919.2419.24
9.230-1.5015.7035.57305.48110.18
4.10-0.270.5726.1814.4194.6912.44
2.29-15.280.4522.4236.5263.7918.18
34.4331.5459.5780.7984.42259.805.46
4.52-3.98-11.200.47-1.94541.18105.66
6.80-14.19-4.9233.8436.57311.24106.85
-4.35-11.47-3.2365.25114.41514.05191.76
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.20-2.300.5619.6810.3093.5185.09
0.030-9.86114.8372.32150.40-33.19

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2008PLC046866 and registration number is 046866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 211.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S V Ranganath
    Interim Chairman & Ind. Non-Exe. Director
  • Mrs. Malavika Siddhartha Hegde
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Giri Devanur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. C H Vasudharadevi
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. K R Mohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. I R Ravish
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,113.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is 5270.0 and PB ratio of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is ₹52.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is ₹73.50 and 52-week low of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is ₹26.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

