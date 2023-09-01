Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2008PLC046866 and registration number is 046866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 211.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,113.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is 5270.0 and PB ratio of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is ₹52.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is ₹73.50 and 52-week low of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is ₹26.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.