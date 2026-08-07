Here's the live share price of Coffee Day Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|7.54
|0.18
|21.86
|1.65
|-7.97
|-1.83
|-0.88
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Coffee Day Enterprises has declined 7.97% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Coffee Day Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.84
|32.63
|10
|30.77
|31.96
|20
|31.33
|31.81
|50
|32.79
|31.55
|100
|29.06
|31.18
|200
|32.22
|32.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Coffee Day Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 7.74%, while DII stake decreased to 1.20%, FII holding fell to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Coffee Day Enterpris - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Coffee Day Enterpris - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 6 August 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Coffee Day Enterpris - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Am
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Coffee Day Enterpris - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Coffee Day Enterpris - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2008PLC046866 and registration number is 046866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 211.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹32.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coffee Day Enterprises is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹690.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Coffee Day Enterprises are ₹32.70 and ₹32.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coffee Day Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹51.49 and 52-week low of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹21.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coffee Day Enterprises has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 0.18% for the past month, 21.86% over 3 months, -7.97% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and -0.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coffee Day Enterprises are 3.93 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global