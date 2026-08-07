What is the share price of Coffee Day Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹32.67 as on .

What kind of stock is Coffee Day Enterprises? The Coffee Day Enterprises is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coffee Day Enterprises? The market cap of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹690.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Coffee Day Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Coffee Day Enterprises are ₹32.70 and ₹32.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coffee Day Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coffee Day Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹51.49 and 52-week low of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹21.05 as on .

How has the Coffee Day Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Coffee Day Enterprises has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 0.18% for the past month, 21.86% over 3 months, -7.97% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and -0.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coffee Day Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coffee Day Enterprises are 3.93 and 0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global