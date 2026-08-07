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Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

COFFEE DAY ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Restaurant

Here's the live share price of Coffee Day Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.67 Closed
-4.97₹ -1.71
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Coffee Day Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.67₹32.70
₹32.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.05₹51.49
₹32.67
Open Price
₹32.70
Prev. Close
₹34.38
Volume
20,807

Source: Dion Global

Coffee Day Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Coffee Day Enterprises		7.540.1821.861.65-7.97-1.83-0.88
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Coffee Day Enterprises has declined 7.97% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Coffee Day Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Coffee Day Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Coffee Day Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.8432.63
1030.7731.96
2031.3331.81
5032.7931.55
10029.0631.18
20032.2232.14

Source: Dion Global

Coffee Day Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Coffee Day Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 7.74%, while DII stake decreased to 1.20%, FII holding fell to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Coffee Day Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTCoffee Day Enterpris - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTCoffee Day Enterpris - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 6 August 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTCoffee Day Enterpris - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Am
Jul 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTCoffee Day Enterpris - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTCoffee Day Enterpris - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2008PLC046866 and registration number is 046866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 211.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Malavika Siddhartha Hegde
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Dr. I R Ravish
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K R Mohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. C H Vasudharadevi
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekar Rao Bokkasa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sowrabhi Ramadas
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Coffee Day Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹32.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Coffee Day Enterprises?

The Coffee Day Enterprises is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coffee Day Enterprises?

The market cap of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹690.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Coffee Day Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Coffee Day Enterprises are ₹32.70 and ₹32.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coffee Day Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coffee Day Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹51.49 and 52-week low of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹21.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Coffee Day Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Coffee Day Enterprises has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 0.18% for the past month, 21.86% over 3 months, -7.97% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and -0.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coffee Day Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coffee Day Enterprises are 3.93 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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