Cochin Shipyard shares are in focus as the government has initiated an offer for sale through which it will offload 5.04% stake. The company has set the floor price at Rs 1,400 per equity share, which is at a discount of 7% to the closing price of July 6.

The OFS will open for non-retail investors today, July 7, while retail investors will be able to subscribe on July 8.

The government will first sell 2.52% of Cochin Shipyard’s paid-up equity as the base offer. It has also kept an additional 2.52% stake as a green-shoe option, which will be exercised if the issue is oversubscribed, taking the total stake sale up to 5.04%.

The stake sale of 5.04% in Cochin Shipyard will bring down the government holding to 67.82% from 72.86%.

“In case of oversubscription in the non-Retail Category, the seller may choose to exercise the oversubscription option, which will be intimated to the stock exchanges after trading hours (at or before 5 p.m.) on T day,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Why does the government want to sell shares of Cochin Shipyard?

The government is divesting its stake in Cochin Shipyard to raise capital to meet its broader Union Budget targets for divestment and asset monetisation. It also wants to capitalise on the strong demand for defence stocks to reduce its majority shareholding while increasing public market liquidity.

Cochin Shipyard share price performance

The share price of Cochin Shipyard has risen 4.5% in the last five trading days. The stock has given a return of 7.2% in the past one month. The share price has declined 6.2% in the last six months. Cochin Shipyard’s share price has sunk 26.5% of investors’ wealth over the last 12 months.

Cochin Shipyard Q4FY26

The defence company posted a net profit of Rs 277 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, down from Rs 287 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations declined 15.6% YoY to Rs 1,484.3 crore, compared to Rs 1,757.7 crore in the same period a year back.

On the operating front, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 16.5% YoY to Rs 310 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 266 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. EBITDA margin surged sharply to 21% from 15% in the year-ago period.

Also, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share for FY26.