Coal India is preparing to unlock value from two of its largest subsidiaries, Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) and South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), through their proposed initial public offerings (IPOs). This follows the IPOs of Bharat Coking Coal and CMPDI earlier this year.

The big question now is will the monetisation of these subsidiaries strengthen Coal India’s valuation, or could it make the parent company less attractive as the businesses start trading independently?

Both the upcoming IPOs are structured as offers for sale (OFS). This means that the proceeds will go to Coal India rather than the subsidiaries. This is an important distinction. The listings will allow investors to get direct exposure to two large coal-producing businesses, but they will not provide fresh equity capital for their expansion.

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Coal India: A long-term opportunity?

At the same time, Coal India is looking to deploy substantial capital towards rail connectivity, coal gasification, renewable energy, storage and critical minerals. Its diversification plans could create new growth opportunities. However, they also raise questions about capital allocation, returns and the company’s ability to sustain its dividend payouts.

So, where does the long-term investment opportunity lie? Should investors continue to hold Coal India for its dividend income and diversified business exposure, or consider its subsidiaries once they are listed?

Financialexpress.com spoke to analysts to understand what the proposed listings mean for Coal India shareholders and where the long-term investment opportunity lies.

Coal India vs MCL and SECL: Where should investors look for value?

The proposed listings could give investors a choice between holding Coal India, with exposure to its entire coal production portfolio, and investing directly in individual subsidiaries.

However, the absence of fresh capital in the IPOs makes the valuation of these businesses particularly important. Since the proceeds will accrue to Coal India, investors will have to assess whether buying the parent company or its subsidiaries offers better value.

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Antu Eapen Thomas, Senior Research Analyst at Geojit Investments Limited, believes Coal India remains the more compelling long-term holding because of its diversified production base, cash generation and dividend profile.

“We believe Coal India remains the more compelling core long-term holding given its diversified production base, strong cash generation and dividend profile, while also capturing value from subsidiary stake monetisation. Direct exposure to MCL/SECL could offer more focused operational exposure, particularly for MCL given its scale and long reserve life; however, the investment case would depend heavily on IPO valuation,” said Eapen.

Thomas also pointed out that the absence of fresh capital could influence the investment decision.

He noted, “Since the issues are entirely OFS and provide no fresh growth capital to the subsidiaries, we would prefer Coal India unless the subsidiaries are offered at a meaningful valuation discount or demonstrate materially superior growth and return metrics.”

The valuation comparison will therefore be crucial once the IPO price bands are announced.

MCL, SECL IPOs: Why the OFS structure matters

The proposed IPOs are not designed to raise expansion capital for the subsidiaries. Instead, they will allow Coal India to monetise part of its holdings while retaining majority ownership.

Netra Deshpande, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, pointed out that the distinction between the proposed share sales and the original plans is important.

Deshpande said “Yes, Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL’s) IPO is up to 66,18,36,300 shares sold by Coal India (CIL) with no fresh issue (DRHP dated August 31), while Southeastern Coalfields (SECL’s) is up to 66,80,56,100 shares filed on November 1, 2026. No subsidiary receives IPO funds; all proceeds go to Coal India as the selling shareholder, and its stake drops to 90% if the full offer is accepted.”

She also highlighted the difference between the earlier approvals and the proposed offer structures.

“The Coal India’s board had previously approved selling up to 25% of each and allowing SECL a 10% fresh issue, but the SECL draft contains no new issues. MCL may raise equity later via FPOs, QIPs, or SEBI,” she explained.

According to Deshpande, the subsidiaries do not necessarily require external equity to fund their operations. “Neither MCL nor SECL requires capital. They are cash machines. In FY26, MCL produced 218 million tonnes with the highest profit of any subsidiary at Rs 10,698 crore, while SECL produced 176 million tonnes. They fund mining capex with internal cash flow rather than equity.”

This is an important consideration for investors. The absence of fresh issue proceeds does not automatically mean that these businesses lack growth potential. Their ability to fund capital expenditure through internal cash generation also makes their financial strength and profitability important valuation factors.

Deshpande further argues that investors should look beyond where the IPO proceeds are deployed and focus on the ownership structure.

She added, “The source of growth funding is not important. Who and how do these businesses receive their profits? Coal India owns 90% of MCL and SECL after each IPO, so you receive the majority of their profits. Both contributed almost half of Coal India’s FY26 output.”

However, the actual valuation comparison will become clearer only after the price bands are announced.

“It is only possible to find out the real long-term value in holding Coal India once MCL’s price band comes out, which is not yet announced, and compare its P/E with Coal India’s. MCL is Coal India’s largest and most profitable subsidiary, and SECL is the second largest,” Deshpande noted.

Will subsidiary listings create a holding-company discount for Coal India?

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the proposed listings is whether Coal India could trade at a discount to the combined value of its subsidiaries and other businesses.

Once MCL and SECL are independently listed, investors will be able to assign separate valuations to these businesses. This could make it easier to assess the value of Coal India’s remaining stake. However, it could also expose a gap between the combined value of its holdings and the parent company’s market capitalisation.

Thomas believes the listings could introduce some holding-company discount risk, although Coal India’s diversification strategy could provide another source of value.

“While subsidiary listings could introduce an element of holding-company discount for Coal India, we believe the parent increasingly offers a diversified energy-transition proposition. Its legacy coal operations provide strong cash generation and dividend support, while capital recycling through subsidiary monetisation can fund expansion into renewables, storage, critical minerals and downstream energy businesses,” said Thomas.

However, he cautioned that the outcome will depend on how effectively the company deploys the proceeds.

He further said, “However, the outcome will depend on capital allocation and execution. If Coal India deploys OFS proceeds into long-gestation, low-return projects, the market could assign a wider discount.”

This makes the utilisation of the IPO proceeds an important factor for shareholders. While monetisation can release value from subsidiaries, the returns generated from the subsequent investments will determine whether the exercise creates lasting value.

Coal India’s Rs 1 lakh crore pivot: Can green energy offset coal dependence?

Beyond the subsidiary IPOs, Coal India’s proposed diversification into new energy businesses is another factor investors will need to track.

The company has outlined substantial investments in rail connectivity, mechanised coal evacuation and coal gasification. It is also looking at opportunities in renewable energy, energy storage, critical minerals and other businesses.

However, Deshpande believes investors should not mistake this diversification strategy for an immediate shift away from coal. “Coal India has strategic plans to allocate approximately Rs 48,000 crore for rail connectivity and mechanised coal evacuation. Additionally, the company intends to allocate approximately Rs 50,000 crore for coal gasification, bringing the total amount to close to Rs 1 lakh crore.”

She pointed out that a significant portion of the proposed investment will continue to support the company’s existing coal business.

“Most of the money is still being invested in coal, even though India is expanding its coal business into other areas such as gasification, thermal power, renewable energy and storage, critical minerals, and diversified minerals, including iron ore. Coal continues to be the primary source of revenue for the company,” Deshpande elaborated.

The distinction matters because investors may expect Coal India’s diversification strategy to create a second growth engine. However, these businesses could take several years to contribute meaningfully to earnings.

Deshpande also flagged the possibility that the market may not immediately assign a higher valuation to Coal India’s diversification plans once its subsidiaries are listed.

“As soon as MCL and SECL begin trading independently, the market may place a lower value on Coal India than the total of its stakes. This is especially true if investors are sceptical about the returns that can be expected from new ventures that have not yet been proven successful,” she said.

She added that the execution timeline could be a concern. “These projects involving gasification, critical minerals, and technology will take years to fully execute, which means that any payoff in terms of clean energy is still a long way off.”

Is Coal India’s 6.66% dividend yield enough to support the stock?

For investors holding Coal India primarily for its dividend income, the company’s capital expenditure plans could become another important consideration.

The proposed investments in coal infrastructure and new energy businesses could compete with dividend payouts if cash requirements increase. Investors will therefore need to monitor whether the company can maintain its dividend profile while funding its expansion plans.

Deshpande says the dividend remains an important part of Coal India’s investment proposition, but investors should also assess the sustainability of these payouts. “Keep an eye on whether the dividend remains stable as spending increases because heavy capital expenditures can compete with payouts.”

She also cautioned against viewing Coal India as an established clean energy play at this stage.

“In the present day, purchasing coal in India is primarily a bet on coal income, with a small, early-stage option on new energy; it is not a balanced hedge across both aspects. Coal India’s appeal is its dividend, a trailing yield of 6.66% as of Q2FY27. CIL is mainly a coal-income stock with a small, early-stage option on new energy, not the ultimate hedge. The holding-company discount is a genuine risk, especially once MCL and SECL trade separately,” added Deshpande.

How have Coal India subsidiaries ABCCL and CMPDI fared after listing

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), both subsidiaries of Coal India made their stock market debut in 2026 through offers for sale (OFS).

Both companies entered the stock market through offer for sale (OFS) under which Coal India sold its existing shareholding rather than the subsidiaries issuing fresh shares to raise funds.

BCCL’s IPO opened for subscription on January 9 and closed on January 13, 2026. The company had fixed its price band at Rs 21-23 per share, with the final issue price at Rs 23. Through the OFS, Coal India sold 46.57 crore shares and raised approximately Rs 1,068.78 crore. When BCCL shares listed on January 19 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), they opened at Rs 45.21 on the BSE and around Rs 45 on the NSE. This translated into a listing gain of nearly 96% over the issue price.

So far in 2026, the company’s share price has declined by 22%.

CMPDI, meanwhile, had a different listing experience. Its IPO opened on March 20 and closed on March 24, 2026, with a price band of Rs 163-172 per share. The issue was priced at Rs 172, and Coal India raised around Rs 1,842 crore through the OFS. CMPDI shares made their market debut on March 30 at Rs 162.80 on the BSE and around Rs 160 on the NSE. This meant the stock listed at a discount of approximately 5-7% to its issue price.

The company has delivered a return of 22% so far in 2026 since its listing.

What should investors watch next?

The proposed MCL and SECL IPOs could change how investors evaluate Coal India and its subsidiaries. However, the listings alone may not be enough to determine where the better investment opportunity lies.

The IPO valuations, the profitability of the subsidiaries, Coal India’s remaining ownership and the utilisation of the proceeds will all matter.

For Coal India, the key question will be whether it can maintain its cash generation and dividend payouts while funding its diversification plans. For investors considering direct exposure to MCL and SECL, the price at which these businesses list will be equally important.

Coal India’s investment proposition continues to rest largely on its coal business and dividend income. Its energy-transition ambitions could provide an additional source of growth, but the returns from these investments remain dependent on execution. The subsidiary listings could unlock value, but they could also bring greater scrutiny of the parent company’s valuation and capital allocation decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is based on analysts’ outlook and is for informational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the respective analysts and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

