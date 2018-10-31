Coal India stake sale begins today: Price, time, rules, how to buy – All you need to know

In the April-June period, the government had sold 0.225% of Coal India stakes by way of placing shares in ‘Bharat 22-ETF’. (Image: Reuters)

Coal India has announced that the government will be selling up to 9% of its stake in the prized public sector company as part of its ambitious disinvestment plan. The company announced a two-day-window for the sale of stakes via Offer for Sale (OFS) and greenshoe option.

In the April-June period, the government had sold 0.225% of Coal India stakes by way of placing shares in ‘Bharat 22-ETF’. The government currently owns 78.32% in Coal India.

Coal India stake sale begins today: All you need to know

Share details:

18.62 crore via OFS

37.24 crore via greenshoe option

Price:

The floor price of Rs 266 per share

Discount of 4%

The option of an additional discount of 5% to retail investors

Date & Time:

October 1

9.15 AM to 3.30 PM

Non-retail investors (Rules)

October 31, 2018 (T-day): Non-Retail Investors can place their bids only on the T day. While placing their bids the non-Retail Investors may indicate their willingness to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 day (Nov 1) for allocation to them in the unsubscribed portion of Retail Category

November 01, 2018 (T+1 day): Such non-Retail Investors who have placed their bids on T day and have chosen to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 day, shall be allowed to revise their bids on T+1 day as per the OFS Guidelines

Retail Investors (Rules)