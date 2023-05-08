scorecardresearch
Coal India share price tanks 3% after Q4 net profit falls nearly 18%; Should you buy, sell or hold?

Coal India share price has jumped over 4% in the last one month and surged 23% in the last one year. The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Updated:
Coal India share price today
Coal India's net profit fell on higher provisions made for wage revision of employees.

Coal India share price tanked 3% to Rs 230.4 today after the company’s consolidated net profit fell 17.7% on-year to Rs 5527.62 crore in the March quarter on higher provisions made for wage revision of employees. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 35161.44 crore, up 17.3% on-year. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share. Coal India shares have risen over 4% in the last one month and jumped 23% in the last one year.

Stock call: Should you buy, sell or hold Coal India stock?

Motilal Oswal: Buy – Target Price: Rs 285

“We maintain our e-auction premium estimate for FY24 at 99%. We have reduced our adjusted EBITDA/APAT estimates for FY24 by 9.2%/9.9% to factor in higher employee cost provisions. We retain our BUY rating with a target price of Rs 285, valuing the stock at 5x FY24E EV/EBITDA. COAL remains our top pick in the metals and mining sector. At a CMP of Rs 237, the stock trades at an inexpensive valuation of 3.9x FY24E EV/EBITDA,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

Kotak: Reduce – Fair Value: Rs 240

“Wage provisions impacted earnings during the quarter, as expected. The prices of imported coal have seen a sharp moderation in recent months (US$130/ton now and averaging ~US$150/ton in 4QFY23 versus US$220/ton in 3QFY23 and over US$310/ton in 1HFY23). We maintain a REDUCE rating on the stock with a revised FV of Rs 240/share (Rs225/share earlier),” said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Nuvama: Buy – Target Price: Rs 301

“We increase our coal price estimates under FSA by ~2% in FY24/FY25 given the improved product mix and higher sales to the non-power sector. Consequently, this leads to a 12% increase in EBITDA for FY24E/FY25E. We roll over our valuation to FY25E, valued at 4.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a revised target price of Rs 301 (earlier Rs 295). Maintain ‘BUY’,” said analysts at Nuvama.

First published on: 08-05-2023 at 10:41 IST

