Coal India Rating | Buy — Strong growth aided by a favourable base

By: |
Published: June 8, 2019 1:56:25 AM

FY19 saw much improved showing by CIL; FY20/21e earnings up 11% to factor in lower production cost; ‘Buy’ rating maintained

Coal India Rating, Coal India, e-auction realisations, EBITDA, Headline PAT growth, e-auction revenuesCoal India has had a much improved year with FY2019 delivering 149% yoy growth in earnings on the back of 14% yoy growth in revenue.

Coal India reported 366% yoy growth in net income to Rs 60.3 bn for 4QFY19, closing full-year FY2019 at a net income of Rs 175 bn (+149%yoy). Earnings growth should be seen in context of a favourable base due to non-recurring employee cost in the base quarter, though boosted by 8.5% yoy growth in blended realisations in FY2019 including 43% yoy growth in e-auction realisations. Maintain Buy with unchanged fair value of Rs 290/share.

Headline growth boosted by higher wage provisions in base quarter, sales

CIL reported net income of Rs 60.3 bn (+366% yoy) compared to our own estimates of Rs 47 bn. Headline growth was aided by non-recurring wage cost of Rs 74 bn in 4QFY18, as well as additional wage-linked provision of Rs 15 bn for full-year FY2018. Headline PAT growth notwithstanding, CIL reported revenue growth of 6% yoy on account of modest growth in volumes (+2.9% yoy) as well as realisations. Higher-than-estimated revenues were on account of continued improvement in blended realisations to Rs 1,603/ ton in 4QFY19. E-auction realisations remained robust reporting an increase of 30% yoy to Rs 2,754/ per ton; however, a 43% yoy decline in e-auction volumes led to a 25% yoy decline in e-auction revenues for 4QFY19.

FY19 performance

CIL ended full-year FY2019 with revenues of Rs 929 bn (+14% yoy), EBITDA of Rs 183 bn (+239% yoy) and PAT of
Rs 175 bn (+149% yoy). We view the performance of FY2019 as a reversion to normalised earnings, as the reported PAT for the preceding two years was impacted by non-recurring wage provisions, revision in employee cost, and a back-ended price increase (taken in January, 2018).

Maintain BUY rating

Coal India has had a much improved year with FY2019 delivering 149% yoy growth in earnings on the back of
14% yoy growth in revenue. The continued divestment by the government has made for valuations to be incrementally attractive at 7X P/E and 5.2X EV/EBITDA on adjusted earnings coupled with 10% dividend yield on FY2020E earnings. We have revised our earnings for FY2020E/2021E by 11% to factor in lower production cost. Maintain Buy with unchanged fair value of Rs 290.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Coal India Rating | Buy — Strong growth aided by a favourable base
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition