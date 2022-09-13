Coal India Rating: buy; Pressure on production amid demand pick up

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with DCF-based target price of `294

highlightS of coal India’s Q1FY23 post results conference:

CIL is facing pressure to increase its production on the back of demand increase and reduction in generation by imported coal-based plants. Further, CPPs have also stopped importing coal and generating power and such industries are now procuring power from the grid. This may result in an increase in the e-auction prices. CIL has maintained its 700mnte production target for FY23.

In Q1FY23, e-auction realisation was `4,340/te with sale of 20.9mnte of volumes. The management expects e-auction volume trend of 20-25mnte per quarter to continue and end FY23 with 80-90mnte. Further, current e-auction price of ~`4,500/te (>300% premium on FSA) is also likely to continue at similar levels over FY23.

CIL had made provision of `9bn in FY22 for the impending wage increase. In FY23, it is currently providing `1bn/month and may increase it to `1.5bn Q3FY23 onwards. Since wage negotiations are still ongoing, the quantum of impact is difficult to predict. Employee retirements will also help reduce the impact on employee cost, as the company expects ~13,000 net reduction in the employee strength in FY23.

Also read: Wall Street hits more than two-week high on energy, tech gains

The capex target is `165bn for FY23. The 35 FMC (first-mile connectivity) projects require large investments. Phase-2 of FMC project implementation includes nine more projects and related rail infra. Further, land acquisition has to be done continuously. Unless this investment is done, future production growth may suffer. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with DCF-based target price of `294. Key downside risks: (i) Weakness in power sector leading to lower volumes, (ii) weakness in international coal prices and (iii) natural disasters impacting volumes.

I-Sec research