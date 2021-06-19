Coal India rating – Buy: A good final quarter for the company

E-auction realisations up further; dividend stability to continue; FY22 will be lot better than FY21; ‘Buy’ retained with TP of Rs 234
Coal India (CIL) has reported higher-than-estimated PAT in Q4FY21, buoyed by higher volumes, improved q-o-q realisation and lower taxes. At Rs 45.9 bn, PAT was lower by only 0.8% y-o-y, despite higher contractual expense and lower other income due to decline in cash balance and lower rates. Revenue was 3.1% lower y-o-y at Rs 267 bn as although average realisation improved 5.4% q-o-q, it was still 4.9% lower y-o-y at Rs 1,484/te. CIL announced Rs 3.5 as the final dividend, taking FY21 payout to Rs 16/sh (10% yield at CMP). Aided by strong coal PLFs, increasing power demand and opening up of export opportunities, e-auction premiums are expected to continue improving. We remain positive for a significantly better FY22. Maintain Buy.
Q4FY21 result – Key takeaways
Offtake was at 165mnte, up 0.6% y-o-y. Production was 157mnte, down 4.8% y-o-y. PAT was above estimates mainly due to higher overall volumes, improved q-o-q e-auction, FSA realisations and lower taxes.CIL continued to control employee costs, the largest cost component (55% of opex). Revenue in Q4 came in at Rs 267 bn, supported by higher offtake but affected by decline in average realisation by 4.9% y-o-y to Rs 1,484/tn.
Ebitda at Rs 63.8bn was better than estimates due to lower OBR adjustment (-43% y-o-y). FSA realisation (Rs 1,392/ mnte) was lower due to higher sale of low grade coal. E-auction premiums increased by 20% q-o-q to Rs 1,752/mnte. Receivables in Jan’21-end were Rs 216 bn vs Rs 212 bn at Dec’20-end.
Good recovery in H2FY21: CIL’s FY21 revenue/Ebitda/PAT improved significantly in H2FY21, but was still lower by 6.3%/15.3%/23.9% y-o-y at Rs 900/186/127 bn, respectively, due to the severity of H1FY21 earnings. Production/offtake was lower by only 1%/1.3% y-o-y at 596mt/574mt. CIL’s e-auction volumes increased 44% y-o-y at 94.4mnte. Receivables declined to Rs 196 bn from the highs of Rs 238 bn in Oct’20-end.
Realisations continue to improve: CIL’s e-auction realisation has improved significantly since declining to as low as Rs 1,437/te during Q2FY21 to Rs 1,752/te in Q4FY21. E-auction volumes also increased by 30% during this period to 29mnte. We expect both e-auction volumes and realisations to continue improving and realisations reaching pre-Covid levels in the next few quarters.
Final dividend of Rs 3.5 takes FY21 payout to Rs 16/sh: CIL announced a final dividend of Rs 3.5/sh, taking the total dividend for FY21 to Rs 16/sh, which translates into a payout of 78% on FY21 EPS of Rs 20.6. Going forward, CIL’s dividend payout stability will continue and payouts shall be 2-3 times every fiscal.
We maintain our Buy rating and DCF-based TP of Rs 234 for Coal India, with offtake estimates at 630mnte/ 660mnte for FY22E/FY23E, respectively. The stock is currently trading at 5.5x P/E and 3x EV/Ebitda on FY23E basis with 39% RoE.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.