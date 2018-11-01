Coal India OFS: Non-retail portion fully subscribed on day 1, retail investors can subscribe today; how to buy

Coal India OFS Day 2: The government had sold 0.225 percent of Coal India stakes by way of placing shares in ‘Bharat 22-ETF’ in the April-June period.

Coal India OFS Day 2: After getting fully subscribed by institutional investors on day 1, Coal India OFS will open for retail investors on Thursday. The non-retail buyers put in bids for 15.84 crroe share of the 14.89 crore shares on offer on the first day of OFS on Wednesday, according to the NSE data. It amounts to a subscription of 1.06 times the shares reserved for institutional buyers. The sale of 15.84 crore shares amounts to over Rs 4,200 crore at a floor price of Rs 266.

It is the first big sale and an OFS of the government is running fiscal year. Meanwhile, Coal India Limited, a prized PSU, had on Tuesday announced that it will put up for sale up to 9 percent (including green shoe option) of its shareholding as a part of its ambitious divestment plan.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty to start positive; rupee opens at 73.90 per US dollar

The government had sold 0.225 percent of Coal India stakes by way of placing shares in ‘Bharat 22-ETF’ in the April-June period. At present, the government holds 78.32 percent in Coal India Limited.

How retail investors can subscribe:

Share details:

18.62 crore via OFS

37.24 crore via greenshoe option

Price:

The floor price of Rs 266 per share

Discount of 4%

The option of an additional discount of 5% to retail investors

Date & Time:

October 1

9.15 AM to 3.30 PM

Retail Investors (Rules)