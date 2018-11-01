Coal India OFS Day 2: Government’s stake sale gets good response, fully subscribed by retail investors

Coal India OFS Day 2: It ensures that the OFS would now fetch at least Rs 5,000 crore to the exchequer.

Coal India OFS Day 2: After getting fully subscribed by the institutional investors on the first day, the government’s 3 percent stake sale in Coal India received positive response even among retail investors who subscribed their quota by 1.07 percent. It ensures that the OFS would now fetch at least Rs 5,000 crore to the exchequer.

The bidding for non-institutional investors opened on Thursday during which small investors put in bids for over 6.19 crore shares or 1.53 times the shares reserved for them, NSE data showed. As much as 3.96 crore shares were reserved for retail investors in the OFS. Bidding opened at 9:15 am and closed at 3:30 pm.

On Wednesday, non-retail investors had put bids worth Rs 4.300 crore and oversubscribed the quota of shares reserved for them. Out of the 14.89 crore share on offer, institutional investors put in bids for 15.84 crore shares or 1.06 times the shares reserved. More than 18.62 crore shares or 3 percent in Coal India at a floor price of Rs 266 a piece are being sold by the government. The OFS will fetch the government Rs 5,000 crore. In addition, the government also has an option to retain an over-subscription of another 6 per cent stake in the OFS.

Later in the day, the data on how much green shoe options in the OFS will be exercised by the government will be released.

The shares of Coal India closed the day at Rs 261.35, down 1.80 percent on NSE today.