Coal India share price hits new 52-week high, m-cap surges past Rs 1 lakh crore; stock may rally 13% more

Coal India stock has given a breakout from its 100 week average with strong volumes and on back of positive news flow of higher auction coal prices

Coal India share price surged as high as 5.4 per cent to Rs 164.90 apiece in intraday on BSE, taking the total market capitalisation above Rs 1 lakh crore. Coal India stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 162.95 apiece, touched on February 26 this year. So far this month, the stock of the state-owned company has gained nearly 12 per cent as compared to a 1.3 per cent rise in S&P BSE Sensex. Analysts suggest 13 per cent more rally in the stock. In volume traded terms, 23.47 shares have exchanged on BSE, while a total of 3.18 crore stocks of Coal India have traded on NSE so far in the day.

Check live prices: Coal India

Coal India shares may rally 13% more

The stock has given a breakout from its 100-week average with strong volumes and on back of positive news flow of higher auction coal prices, Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, told Financial Express Online. He expects Coal India stock to rally up to Rs 185 apiece over the next few weeks. The company is scheduled to announce its January-March quarter results next week on June 16.

Coal India: What should investors do with stock?

Demand for Coal India’s e-auction sales has begun to recover after plummeting last fiscal, when the miner was required to auction at a notified price for nearly six months to obtain volumes in an effective short-of-demand market. Premiums and realisations for e-auctions have improved as demand has recovered. Global thermal coal prices have been on the rise, which bodes well for e-auction success, Likhita Chepa, CapitalVia Global Research, told Financial Express Online. “We estimate Coal India’s profitability to rebound strongly in FY22, on the back of improved offtake and realisations. Therefore, investors can consider holding this stock with a long-term perspective,” Chepa added.

Last month, Coal India reported strong offtake in dispatches, registering a 37.6 per cent on-year increase in volumes. Offtake growth in May 2021 came on the back of a 15 per cent rise in coal-based generation, amid a 7 per cent rise in overall power demand, and re-stocking of inventory at Power plants, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report. Analysts at the brokerage firm maintained a ‘buy’ rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 180 apiece.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)