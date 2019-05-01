Co-location case: Sebi bars NSE from securities market for 6 months; says exchange must disgorge Rs 625 crore

The Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) on Tuesday found the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and former CEOs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna guilty of not ensuring fair and equitable practices while putting in place the tick-by-tick (TBT) trading architecture. In its 104-page order on the co-location case, Sebi directed that 25% of the salary of former MD & CEO Narain be disgorged for the period 2010-11\u20142012-13 and that 25% of the salary of former MD & CEO Ramkrishna also be disgorged for 2014-15. Sebi noted in its order that it had been established beyond doubt that NSE had not exercised the requisite due diligence while putting in place the TBT architecture. \u201cThe same created a trading environment in which the information dissemination was asymmetric, which cannot be considered fair and equitable,\u201d the regulator noted. The TBT data dissemination commenced June 2010 onwards and continued till March 2014. The regulator barred the NSE from accessing the securities markets directly or indirectly for six months and said the exchange must disgorge an amount of `624.89 crore within 45 days. However, the watchdog said there wasn\u2019t sufficient evidence available to conclude that NSE had \u201ccommitted a fraudulent and unfair trade practice as contemplated under the Sebi (PFUTP) Regulations\u201d. Both Narain and Ramkrishna were barred from associating with a listed company or a market infrastructure institution or intermediary for a period of five years. The regulator noted it found that while implementing TBT dissemination architecture at NSE, the essence of \u201cFair and Equitable access\u201d was not attempted to be imbibed into the various stages of implementation of the technology and only \u201csafety and reliability\u201d was taken into account. The watchdog further added that\u201c..being in charge of the affairs of the conduct of the stock exchange business, they cannot limit their roles to the non-technology issues of the exchange. The MD and CEO of a stock exchange cannot abdicate his\/her responsibility by citing limited knowledge in certain spheres of the business activities. Undisputedly, they were vested with the general and overall responsibility of ensuring the implementation of the principle of equal, fair and transparent access, as mandated under Regulation 41 of The SECC Regulations,\u201d Sebi observed in the order. An official for NSE said the exchange would not be able to access the markets to do an initial public offering (IPO) for six months. Sebi directed NSE to carry out system audit at frequent intervals, after a thorough appraisal of the technological changes introduced from time to time and to reconstitute its standing committee on technology at regular intervals to take stock of technological issues. It also asked NSE to frame a clear policy on administering whistle blower complaints. NSE\u2019s average net profit margin was 77% across the years 2010-11 to 2013-14. Applying the margin on NSE\u2019s revenues from co-location facility (excluding rack charges) from 2010-11 to 2013-14, the profit from co-location operation worked out to `624.89 crore. In a separate order, titled \u201cOrder in the matter of NSE-Corporate Governance in respect of Mr Ajay Shah and others\u201d, the regulator mentioned that it conducted examination on Ajay Shah and his wife Sunita Thomas, of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, after it had received complaints, alleging that Shah, Thomas and others have used their position and connection with NSE to their advantages and thereby benefited themselves in breach of the applicable laws and rules. Shah is \u201cdirected not to hold, directly or indirectly, any position in the management of and\/or in the Board of or be associated in any manner and in any capacity, with any Stock Exchange, Clearing Corporation, Depository, recognized or registered by Sebi and\/or with any intermediary registered with Sebi or their related entities and\/or with any company listed in any of the Stock Exchanges recognized by Sebi, for a period of 2 years\u201d. Similarly, Infotech Financials, Krishna Dagli and Sunita Thomas are \u201cdirected not to provide any services to and\/or be associated in any manner and in any capacity, directly or indirectly, with any Stock Exchange, Clearing Corporation, Depository, recognised or registered by Sebi, and\/or with any intermediary registered with Sebi or their related entities and\/or with any company listed in any of the Stock Exchanges recognized by Sebi, for a period of 2 years\u201d.